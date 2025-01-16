How Gen AI enhances data governance initiatives

Organizations increasingly depend on accurate insights from their data to drive decisions, fuel innovation and maintain their competitive edge. Yet, the ability to extract meaningful, high-quality insights from this data is dependent on effective data governance.

Implementing data governance is critical, but like all data initiatives, it requires internal adoption and organizational fit. Generative AI is emerging to transform the way organizations streamline data management processes.

Data governance and its challenges

Effective data governance is the backbone of data-driven decision-making, but it is more than just a process. It is a strategic framework that ensures data is accessible, secure and aligned with organizational goals.

Data governance relies on four core pillars for success. The first is having people to define and execute the policies and standards. Secondly, the process outlines the workflows for managing data while the third pillar, technology, provides the tools for tasks like ingestion, integration, security and compliance. Finally, standards ensure data consistency and interoperability across the organization, enabling effective collaboration and decision-making to maintain the quality and usability of data assets.

Jay Limburn Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer, Ataccama.

However, data governance is not a simple task and requires coordination and collaboration among stakeholders, such as business users, data teams and IT departments, along with the technical expertise and tools to implement, manage and monitor it. Managing data sources across platforms, applications and business departments requires a governance policy that is tailored to the complexity of the organization's structure.

Organizations face two primary challenges: the complexity of managing diverse data sources, and how to encourage widespread adoption of governance practices among users.

Organizations are required to handle data from various sources, such as customer databases, web traffic, or after acquisition, which can be formatted in many ways from structured and semi-structured to unstructured. This diversity, along with the growing volume of data, makes integration, management and effective use difficult.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, data is only useful if it is being utilized to serve business initiatives, and yet many enterprises continue to wrestle with the fact that user adoption remains a challenge. Business users often see governance as a burden, rather than a benefit, limiting their access to data access and therefore ability to use it effectively.

They may also lack the skills to follow data governance policies. This can lead to non-compliance and the creation of data silos or shadow IT systems that compromise data quality and security.

How generative AI accelerates data governance

Leveraging generative AI helps organizations take a new approach to data governance. By automating, optimizing and simplifying core functions, generative AI enables them to realize the full potential of their data assets. Adopting techniques like deep learning and natural language processing, generative AI can also create relevant and accessible outputs including text, audio, and images.

It can transform data governance in several ways. By automating labor-intensive data management tasks such as ingestion, cleansing, classification and profiling to ensure data accuracy, it helps data teams efficiently scale data management. It also aids data discovery by providing metadata, lineage and context information, generating natural language summaries for all data assets to make it easier for users and businesses to understand data value.

This accessibility fosters a more inclusive data culture across a business and transforms data governance in several ways to achieve operational benefits. By providing natural language recommendations or suggestions alongside analysis results, Generative AI makes insights accessible to both technical and non-technical users, helping users optimize the impact of the data and ensure that it is effectively leveraged for decision-making and innovation.

By enabling users to interact with data effectively, generative AI can ultimately increase the adoption of governance practices, and foster a data-driven culture across the organization. This not only enhances data quality but also strengthens security and promotes seamless integration across systems.

Data trust and its role in governance

Data trust is the mission-critical consequence of effective data governance. In an environment where data is increasingly shared across departments and even external partners, ensuring trust in data for all purposes is essential. Trust is built through the transparency in data management practices, clear policies on data access and robust security protocols.

Generative AI can play a significant role in enhancing data trust by providing continuous transparent monitoring, automated auditing, and anomaly detection to ensure data integrity and compliance with standards. AI-powered insights can validate the data’s accuracy which helps to maintain trust as the data moves across different systems and teams.

Gen AI in decentralized data governance

As organizations adopt modern IT paradigms like data mesh and data fabric, data governance models are shifting from centralized to decentralized or federated frameworks.

In decentralized models, individual business units retain autonomy while following governance principles. Federated models strike a balance, with a central data team providing guidelines and decentralized teams managing data at the local level.

Generative AI is particularly well-suited for these frameworks, acting as a bridge between central governance bodies and decentralized teams. It facilitates communication, ensures alignment of goals, and provides localised, tailored insights while adhering to enterprise-wide standards.

Effective data governance is essential for unlocking the full potential of an organization's data, but managing complexity and encouraging user adoption remain significant challenges. Generative AI is a powerful tool for data teams to bring value from their organization's data to the business users efficiently and accessibly.

Generative AI bridges the gap between oversight and autonomy by ensuring data quality, bolstering security and supporting robust, bespoke data governance models. Embracing this technology enables organizations to overcome common governance challenges, drive innovation, and maximize the value of their data assets to ensure continued business competitiveness.

We show what we think are the best AI tools.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro