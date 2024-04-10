Half of UK businesses experienced a cyber attack in the past year
Lack of knowledge and processes is having a big impact on UK businesses
Cyber attacks aren’t going away any time soon, but businesses aren’t helping themselves as half of those in the UK (50%) suffered a cyber attack or security breach in the last 12 months.
Of these, medium sized businesses were the hardest hit, making up over two thirds (70%). Charities also experienced their fair share of incidents, with just under a third (32%) suffering from some kind of breach or cyberattack.
The latest UK government Cyber Security Breaches Survey results have found that while businesses are increasing their security and cyber resilience, many are still unaware of or failing to adhere to recognized standards of cybersecurity.
Risk management and cyber hygiene
Phishing attacks remain the biggest threat to businesses, with four out of five (84%) being targeted, with 35% experiencing the not-quite-phishing tactic of bad actors pretending to be a business or organization.
Close to one in five (17%) businesses suffered a cyberattack or security breach involving malware or viruses, indicating that cybercriminals are increasingly turning to less sophisticated - but more effective - methods, prompting the UK government to issue advice on how to adhere to basic cyber hygiene practices.
However, the statistics show that the cyber hygiene of UK firms is slowly improving; there have been increases in updating malware protection (76% to 83%), restricting administrator rights (67% to 73%), implementing network firewalls (66% to 75%) and procedures for dealing with phishing emails (48% to 54%). Businesses not adhering to one or several of these practices are putting themselves at a greater risk of suffering a cyberattack.
A further issue that the survey highlights is a lack of awareness of government guidance on cybersecurity best practices, such as the 10 Steps to Cyber Security or the government-endorsed National Cyber Security Center’s Cyber Essentials standard.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
MORE FROM TECHRADAR PRO
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Rhys Wood