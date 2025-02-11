Figures show Google’s search dominance remains largely unchallenged, 24 times bigger than its closest rival

Microsoft's AI-powered search gains traction, but global market shifts remain minimal

Elsewhere, Perplexity.ai continues to play catchup to ChatGPT

Google has dominated search for years, generating the vast majority of organic traffic worldwide - but while its grip remains firm, new data suggests that cracks are beginning to form.

A new Seranking report crowning 2024's top search engine claims Google saw a 0.91% decrease in its global market share - however, it still drives nearly 95% of all organic search traffic, and no other platform comes close.

Bing, the second-largest search engine, also saw a 0.17% increase, bringing its total share to just 3.51% while DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and other search tools remain below 1%.

AI integration threat?

The report further reveals AI-driven platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity sparked interest in 2024, particularly in the latter half of the year. ChatGPT’s referral traffic rose from negligible levels to 0.09% by December, while Perplexity experienced steady but slower growth, reaching 0.02%.

These numbers suggest AI-driven search platforms are gaining ground, but at nowhere near the scale of Google. Even if AI search adoption accelerates, it would take years before it could significantly challenge the traditional model.

Microsoft's Bing has also integrated AI tools into its search experience, hoping to draw users away from Google. However, its incremental growth shows that AI alone is not enough to disrupt established habits.

While other brands are integrating AI to fight against Google, the tech giant is not folding its arms. It has rolled out AI-driven features like AI Overviews and Gemini 2.0, which have helped it maintain its edge.

These advancements, coupled with its vast infrastructure and user trust, ensure that Google remains the go-to search engine for the foreseeable future.

Although AI-generated responses provide a new way to access information, they do not fully replace traditional search. For now, Google remains unshaken at 24 times the size of its nearest rival.