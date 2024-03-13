Google restricts Gemini AI in answering election-based questions
You're going to have to ask someone other than Gemini about elections
Google has announced that its Gemini AI platform will be restricted in answering certain questions to do with elections.
The restrictions have already been implemented in the US and India where the populations are already in the midst of election season.
Many countries are looking for ways to avoid the turmoil caused by misinformation, particularly that spread by hostile nations such as Russia, and it seems that even the AI giants are just as worried.
“Gemini, tell me who to vote for”
In a blog post announcing the changes to the Gemini chatbot, Google said, “Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, we have begun to roll out restrictions on the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses.
“We take our responsibility for providing high-quality information for these types of queries seriously, and are continuously working to improve our protections.”
Gemini’s image generation capabilities recently went haywire as the generative AI begun producing inaccurate and offensive content, prompting Google to remove the AI’s image creation abilities.
Alongside the restrictions to the chatbot, Google has also rolled out a ‘double-check’ feature that allows users to summon additional context and sources for the information that Gemini provides, so that users can double check everything they read, if they want to.
Last month, a number of top tech companies, security firms, AI developers and social media sites signed an agreement to help combat AI-assisted election interference. The signatories are hoping to create a framework for identifying and labelling misleading information and deepfakes that has been generated by AI.
The US has already seen rumblings of the potential interference it can expected further into the year when a deepfaked voice of President Biden called constituents of New Hampshire telling them not to vote in the state primary.
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
