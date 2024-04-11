Google Cloud CEO — when it comes to AI, we are the most open cloud around

The CEO of Google Cloud has laid out his aims for his company to be one of the driving forces behind the new age of enterprise AI.

Speaking in his keynote at Google Cloud Next 24, Thomas Kurian declared, “we are the most open cloud when it comes to AI,” thanks to its commitment towards offering the widest variety of AI models.

“Google Cloud is the only major cloud provider offering both first-party AI models and third-party AI models on equal footing,” he added, a move he described as, “an incredible differentiator.”

Cloud growth

Kurian was also keen to highlight the many advances made by Google Cloud in recent months, making it “the fastest growing cloud provider” around.

Along with all the new features and services announced at Next 24, he noted that the company had introduced over a thousand product advances during the past eight months, along with expanding its infrastructure footprint to over 40 regions.

The company claims nearly 90% of generative AI unicorns are Google Cloud customers, and over 60% of all funded generative AI startups use Google Cloud - with over a million developers using its AI services.

“Customers have quickly gone from experimenting with generative AI helping answer questions and making AI predictions, to now building generative AI agents…that give action to help you achieve specific goals…and they will transform how each of you interact with computing devices and the web itself.”

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Kurian’s keynote also featured a cameo from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who was also keen to promote the role of generative AI in Google’s successes going forward.

“Last summer, we were just beginning to imagine how this technology could transform businesses,” he noted, “and today, that transformation is well underway - we have seen incredible momentum in the cloud business.”

“We have known for a while that AI will transform every industry and company - including our own.

Pichai included a specific shoutout to the company’s Gemini platform, particularly its latest version - Gemini 1.5 Pro, which the company says offers more “dramatically enhanced performance…opening up new possibilities for enterprises to create, discover and build using AI.”

"With these advances, enterprises can do things today that just weren't possible with AI before," Pichai says. “We’re looking forward to this next chapter, and see how AI will help transform businesses and innovate today, and for the future.”