Google Chrome launches better warning labels to make sure you know you're using a company profile

News
By
published

Work and personal life set to become more distinct in Chrome

Google Chrome logo on desktop and mobile
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Google Chrome Enterprise will now support custom branding with logos
  • The browser will become more visually distinct for work users
  • More admin controls are also here for BYOD policies

Google Chrome Enterprise users will now see improved warning labels when logged into a work profile, hopefully helping them to keep personal and work browsing sessions separate.

The enhanced interface and branding changes are even more prominent to distinctly separate work and personal profiles.

The change was announced in an update to the business-oriented version of Google's popular web browser, along with upgrades to the sign-in experience and improved reporting for admins.

Chrome Enterprise warnings

“With the browser playing a more critical role in daily work, it’s more important than ever for IT teams to make it clear to employees that they are logged into a corporate browsing experience that is managed and monitored by their company,” wrote Product Manager Julia Lomakina and Group Product Manager Hakan Kilic in a blog post.

The managers explained how companies can use their own branding and logos to customize the Chrome experience. They also noted employees can use the browser to understand which additional controls may be in place, imposed by their workplaces.

Lomakina and Kilic noted that, even if companies decide not to customize their Chrome Enterprise, upcoming releases will add more features to make work browsers stand out from personal ones: “employees will receive an indication that they are in a managed ‘Work’ profile environment.”

In recognition of the continued popularity of hybrid working, the post also highlights new reporting features that let admins see signed-in managed users across platforms including Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android, which is great for companies with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies.

Browser customization with logo support is available for Chrome Enterprise Core, which is available to all businesses at no additional cost. Advanced data protections and profile reporting come with the Chrome Enterprise Premium package.

You might also like

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Chrome Web Store for Enterprises
Google wants to give IT admins more control over what Chrome extensions you use at work
A person using a desktop computer.
Consumer and enterprise browsers: distinct tools built for different missions
New NordLayer browser interface
‘Browsers cannot stay unprotected’ - NordLayer unveils its holistic cybersecurity-focused browser
Close-up of Asus Chromebook CM14 ports on left side
Are you an educator or student? Google's new features for Chromebooks and more will make your life way easier
Fingerprint
Profit over privacy? Google gives advertisers more personal info in major ‘fingerprinting’ U-turn
Google Chrome browser icon
A new split-screen feature is coming to Google Chrome, and it's surprisingly powerful
Latest in Pro
Google Chrome logo on desktop and mobile
Google Chrome launches better warning labels to make sure you know you're using a company profile
HPE
HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise
Image of someone clicking a cloud icon.
Five ways to save time and money with your IT in 2025
Google Meet on phone
Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
1Password partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team
1Password is making it easier to find passwords based on where you are
Data center racks with cables and servers
The multidimensional strategy enterprises need for AI and cloud workloads
Latest in News
Nvidia geforce 4070
Don’t panic, gaming laptop buyers – Nvidia assures us that mobile RTX 5000 graphics cards won’t have the chip-level fault that hit desktop GPUs
Google Chrome logo on desktop and mobile
Google Chrome launches better warning labels to make sure you know you're using a company profile
Rotel DX-3 headphone amplifier and DAC
This compact new headphone amp from a hi-fi legend will boost sound quality for wired or wireless headphones
HPE
HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise
Google Meet on phone
Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
More about pro
HPE

HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise
Google Meet on phone

Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
Google Chrome logo on a mobile phone&#039;s screen

Why you need a VPN browser extension
See more latest
Most Popular
Rotel DX-3 headphone amplifier and DAC
This compact new headphone amp from a hi-fi legend will boost sound quality for wired or wireless headphones
Nvidia geforce 4070
Don’t panic, gaming laptop buyers – Nvidia assures us that mobile RTX 5000 graphics cards won’t have the chip-level fault that hit desktop GPUs
Shark TurboBlade fan
The new Shark fan can blast blades of air in any direction, and it's set to make summer far more bearable
HPE
HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise
Harmony Cobel standing a dock in Severance season 2 episode 8
Severance season 2 episode 8 just revealed four big details about Harmony Cobel's past – and spawned two new theories about Cold Harbor and Kier Eagan
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
Google Meet on phone
Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
1Password partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team
1Password is making it easier to find passwords based on where you are
Apple MacBook Air M3
The M3 MacBook Air is officially discontinued, but the M2 MacBook Air will live on elsewhere and that's good news
Micron PCIe 6.x SSD
Micron just demoed the world's fastest SSD with PCIe 6.x tech, a sequential read speed of 27GB/s, and yes, it's just a prototype for now