Google Chrome launches better warning labels to make sure you know you're using a company profile

Google Chrome Enterprise users will now see improved warning labels when logged into a work profile, hopefully helping them to keep personal and work browsing sessions separate.
The enhanced interface and branding changes are even more prominent to distinctly separate work and personal profiles.
The change was announced in an update to the business-oriented version of Google's popular web browser, along with upgrades to the sign-in experience and improved reporting for admins.
Chrome Enterprise warnings
“With the browser playing a more critical role in daily work, it’s more important than ever for IT teams to make it clear to employees that they are logged into a corporate browsing experience that is managed and monitored by their company,” wrote Product Manager Julia Lomakina and Group Product Manager Hakan Kilic in a blog post.
The managers explained how companies can use their own branding and logos to customize the Chrome experience. They also noted employees can use the browser to understand which additional controls may be in place, imposed by their workplaces.
Lomakina and Kilic noted that, even if companies decide not to customize their Chrome Enterprise, upcoming releases will add more features to make work browsers stand out from personal ones: “employees will receive an indication that they are in a managed ‘Work’ profile environment.”
In recognition of the continued popularity of hybrid working, the post also highlights new reporting features that let admins see signed-in managed users across platforms including Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android, which is great for companies with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies.
Browser customization with logo support is available for Chrome Enterprise Core, which is available to all businesses at no additional cost. Advanced data protections and profile reporting come with the Chrome Enterprise Premium package.
