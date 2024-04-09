Google Chrome Enterprise Premium wants to make the browser the next level of protection for your business

Google has unveiled plans to boost enterprise security with a specialized new version of its Chrome browser.

Unveiled at Google Cloud Next 24, Chrome Enterprise Premium looks to offer an extra layer of endpoint protection through the browser itself.

With users across the world accessing Chrome on their mobile and workplace devices, and across different software versions and platforms, the company says Chrome Enterprise Premium provides a number of tools to make sure this access remains secure at every level.

Chrome Enterprise Premium

"Browsers are more than just a portal to the Internet: They are the new endpoint where almost every high-value activity and interaction in the enterprise takes place," Parisa Tabriz, VP, Chrome, Google, noted in a blog post.

"Authentication, access, communication and collaboration, administration, and even coding are all browser-based activities in the modern enterprise."

The company says its launch builds on the initial suite of services offered in Chrome Enterprise, which provides a number of management tools for IT and security teams.

However there will also be a few new additions, including extended enterprise controls allowing companies to enforce policies, manage software updates and extensions to align with their in-house rules. Boosted threat and data protection will allow for stronger data loss prevention and anti-malware toools, with AI-boosted anti-phishing also on offer.

The platform, which can integrate with other Google and third-party security solutions, will also allow for greater insights and reporting when it comes to security, including event reporting, device reporting, and forensic capabilities for enterprise-wide visibility.

There will also be support for scaling context-aware access controls for web applications, allowing for continuous zero trust access to SaaS and web-based apps.