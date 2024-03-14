Gmail can now help you create customized email layouts in a flash

Google has introduced a new feature to its email platform that will allow users to create customized email layouts even more easily.

Building on changes first introduced in 2022, Google Workspace now offers an expanded email layout editor that’s directly accessible from the compose screen in Gmail or Google Drive.

The new email layout editor allows users to craft tailored email templates from scratch or pick predefined templates with the aim of sharing more visually appealing content, such as newsletters.

Gmail templates just got easier to use

The improved Gmail templates come equipped with essential elements, like images and buttons as well as text blocks, but they can be personalized to suit the needs of any specific communication. Other changes users will be able to make include color schemes, logos and footer text.

In recognition that email campaigns are generally well-thought-out and can be time-consuming to make, Google account holders can collaborate on the same template thanks to the inclusion of a Share button.

With these changes, many SMBs may find that they will need to rely less heavily on third-party options, helping them to reduce costs. However, the notable omission of any artificial intelligence assistance leaves us wondering whether Gemini (once Duet AI) will make its way into the designing process, as it has done with the composing process.

Custom email layouts can be found in the Compose toolbar in Gmail, but they’re also saved in Google Drive for ease of access.

Given that this is a business-focused tool, it should come as no surprise that Google Workspace account holders will be among the first to benefit from the improved email layout options. They include Workspace Business Standard/Plus, Enterprise Standard/Plus, Education Standard/Plus and Workspace Individual subscribers.

Rollout has already started for some domains, but it could take several weeks for some accounts to see the changes, and full-screen editing via Google Drive could take around one month to reach users.