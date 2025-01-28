From smart cities to streaming: 2025 wireless tech predictions

As 2025 arrives, it’s clear that the internet’s vast capabilities – spanning cloud services to emerging technologies like AI – depend on robust infrastructure. From smart cities to streaming services, while data might be the lifeblood of modern organizations, connectivity is the beating heart. No single technology can meet the world’s growing and diverse connectivity demands – nor should it. Instead, an intricate digital tapestry will emerge, reshaping industries and transforming the global economy.

To paint a picture of this future, here are my predictions for connectivity in 2025.

Wim Van Thillo Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder, Pharrowtech.

1. More people will move beyond fiber – embracing the mmWave spectrum

The notion that fiber will reach every corner of the world will be exposed as unrealistic and undesirable. While fiber makes sense in many areas, it’s not a silver bullet; financial and logistical challenges make it impractical in low-density regions. As such, mmWave will gain more recognition as a practical and desirable complement to fiber. Offering gigabit speeds wirelessly in hard-to-reach areas, mmWave delivers reliable, high-speed internet without the extensive groundwork required for fiber installation – and the wheels are already in motion.

Recently, Verizon unveiled an ambitious plan to double its fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers to 8-9 million by 2028. By deploying mmWave radio frequency (RF) technology, the operator is targeting coverage to 90 million households, having reached its goal of 4-5 million 15 months early. This momentum reflects the growing importance of mmWave in delivering high-speed broadband services.

In 2025, expect to see a surge in the adoption of mmWave technology, particularly in markets where traditional fiber rollouts are impractical or costly. For example, the UK is preparing for the mmWave spectrum auction, unlocking high-frequency bands that promise blazing-fast 5G and transformative services across industries. From consumer electronics to smart cities, 2025 will reveal just how critical mmWave bands are for transforming our digital economy.

2. Smart cities will adopt wireless infrastructure as a key complement to fiber

Well-chosen technology will make cities safer while improving accessibility and sustainability. Local government leaders that invest in high-capacity, low-latency technologies will be able to support top-tier CCTV cameras, sensors, autonomous systems, and smart grids – strengthening security and improving outcomes for citizens. Those that don’t will struggle with inefficiencies, limited scalability, and safety risks.

For example, 4K CCTV cameras will resolve its most common problem: that CCTV is too low quality to prevent crime effectively or be used convincingly as evidence. Wireless outdoor infrastructure will enable widespread 4K CCTV and leave this problem in the past where it belongs.

Also on the rise are smart poles with integrated connectivity options, which provide urban areas with efficient and scalable networking solutions. According to ABI Research, more than 10.8 million smart poles will be installed by 2030, and it’s expected that 20% will need wireless connectivity. Every pole will need to deliver gigabits per second; as a critical connectivity option for capacity-hungry applications, mmWave will prove a key enabler. With leading players working actively on new solutions, next year will see this shift continue.

And let’s not forget autonomous vehicles: this might seem like a faraway future, but 2024 saw Waymo take driverless technology to new heights with its robotaxis, so it’s only a matter of time before this becomes a reality for public transport. Once this happens, smart vehicles like buses and trams will generate vast amounts of data that needs to be transferred to and from the cloud. This won’t be possible without wireless connectivity; city leaders that prioritize this when IT infrastructure planning will unlock not only greater efficiency but also adaptability, enabling them to keep up with constantly evolving demands.

3. mmWave-based fixed wireless access will help bridge the digital divide

In developed regions and emerging countries alike, the digital divide remains one of the most pressing connectivity challenges worldwide. In established regions like North America, underserved rural areas often lack reliable high-speed internet, despite significant infrastructure investments elsewhere in the country. Meanwhile, in emerging markets like Africa, even cities face limited internet access due to a lack of wireline connectivity and congestion of traditional spectrum options.

2025 will see mmWave-based FWA materialise as a powerful solution to plug these gaps. This is because mmWave technologies operating in the 60GHz band offer a cost-effective way to deliver ultrafast, low-latency connectivity. By bypassing the need for extensive physical infrastructure, mmWave will help democratize internet access and unlock new economic potential on a global scale.

4. 60GHz will gain traction in wireless video and enterprise applications

In 2025, the 60GHz spectrum will come into its own, transforming wireless video applications across sectors. From immersive gaming and entertainment experiences to enterprise-grade video conferencing, ultrafast and low-latency connectivity will underpin the rise of professional applications.

Virtual reality (VR), wireless HDMI, and ultra-wide screens will increasingly rely on the speed and quality of 60GHz connectivity. These developments will also play a crucial role in facilitating impactful AI and big data analysis, alongside cloudification and network function virtualization (NFV).

Additionally, as consumer and enterprise demands grow, it will become increasingly understood that business success depends not just on talent and innovation but on the speed and quality of supporting connectivity infrastructure. As 2025 will prove, time will only become a more precious commodity, so anything that speeds up progress reliably will be most welcome.

So what does this mean for infrastructure suppliers? Pushing the boundaries of connectivity — from power efficiency to manufacturability — means tackling competing demands for high performance, reliability, and energy efficiency, while striving to make products accessible and affordable. It's a constant balancing act between advancing innovation and meeting the real needs of global connectivity; striking that balance will shape 2025 as much as any technical milestone. In practice, this means adopting an adaptable approach that doesn’t just solve today’s problems but also anticipates those of tomorrow. On behalf of all digital citizens, current and future: bring on 2025.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro