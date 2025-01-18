Independent professionals are all about value for money when it comes to choosing web hosting, but still value sustainability

Liquid Web survey explores how independent pros evaluate web hosting

Being sustainable comes bottom, yet half of respondents would pay $50 extra per year for sustainability

Firms spend on average just under $20 per month on web hosting services

Independent professionals are increasingly finding web hosting is a vital investment for business growth, though sustainability is often not their primary focus when picking a provider.

New research by Liquid Web found professionals spend an average of $214 annually on hosting, achieving a remarkable 2,319% ROI, with solopreneurs seeing up to 2,846%.

While more than half of respondents claimed they were open to paying extra for environmentally friendly solutions, they primarily sought services that offer tangible returns on investment.

Value for money in a hosting provider

Over half of respondents (54%) said they would pay an additional $50 annually for environmentally friendly hosting solutions, indicating that sustainable practices are an emerging consideration.

Meanwhile, 23% of respondents claimed to allocate more than $500 annually towards optimal performance and support.

Liquid Web found the provider migration process is both time-consuming and expensive, requiring an average of 6.6 hours or $115 worth of resources.

And yet, independent professionals were still found to be regularly switch hosting providers due to cost, performance or support issues. Nearly 7 in 10 reported switching at least once, with 13% doing so annually.

Hidden charges and unexpected billing are major triggers, with professionals experiencing these being 35% more likely to change providers.

“It’s fascinating to see how solopreneurs, freelancers, and digital nomads prioritize sustainability and customer support. It provides valuable insights to tailor our offerings to their evolving needs," noted David Eblen, Chief Product Officer at Liquid Web.