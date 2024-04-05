Faulty AI that told people to break the law defended by New York mayor
New York mayor defends another piece of untested tech
A AI chatbot recently introduced to the city of New York as a way for business owners to get 24/7 access to "actionable and trusted information” has been defended by Mayor Eric Adams after it was called out for encouraging entrepreneurs to break the law.
The MyCity AI chatbot uses Microsoft’s Azure AI large language models, but is plagued by the same issues that most AI models suffer from, including giving wrong and misleading information.
In response to the criticisms, Mayor Adams stated that the AI tool is “wrong in some areas, and we've got to fix it,” further defending the chatbot saying that, “Any time you use technology, you need to put it into the real environment to iron out the kinks.”
Break the law, it's perfectly legal
The chatbot was previously reported as telling landlords that they were free to discriminate based on income, and that business owners could take workers tips as their own - despite both of these practices being illegal in New York.
Subsequent probes of the chatbot’s responses on Thursday revealed that it was still giving out incorrect information, with Reuters reporting that the AI had said that stores no longer had to accept cash as a method of payment, despite the fact that this violates New York law.
The director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, Andrew Rigie, said “I commend the city for trying to use AI to help businesses, but it needs to work. “If when I ask a question and then I have to go back to my lawyers to know whether or not the answer is correct, it defeats the purpose.”
The MyCity chatbot has since been updated to state that the AI’s responses “may sometimes be inaccurate or incomplete” and that the answers given in response to queries should not be used as legal or professional advice.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
More from TechRadar Pro
- Investigation launched after theft of government data — leak hits US State Department
- Take a look at some of the best productivity tools
- These are the best malware removal tools
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Matt Bolton
By Tom Power