Coming to a theater near you: How cinema screens may soon become gigantic LED displays thanks to a plethora of Chinese companies looking for new markets

Chinese firms are driving LED adoption in cinemas globally

Challenging established tech giants like Samsung and LG

LED screens show global promise, only 0.5% penetration to date

Whole international companies such as Samsung and LG currently dominate the LED cinema screen market, that looks set to change as Chinese companies, buoyed by domestic success, begin driving the global adoption of LED cinema technology.

A recent report from TrendForce claims LED cinema screens are gaining traction in China, driven by supportive government policies.

Leading companies like China Film Global Technology Limited (CFGDC), HUAXIA LEYARD, QSTECH, Unilumin, and LOPU are actively promoting LED cinema solutions domestically and in overseas markets, including North America, Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

Plenty of room for growth

TrendForce notes that China Film Group Corporation (CFGC) recently announced that a cinema in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, had purchased 10 of its CINITY projection systems, creating a fully LED-based cinema experience. LEYARD has installed LED screens in over 20 international cinemas, including locations in France, the US, and Spain.

Earlier in 2024, Rio-tech and Timewaying introduced HeyLED screens, measuring 10 meters (32.8 feet) wide and 5.5 meters (18 feet) high, to a cinema in Romania.

These screens, which eliminate the need for traditional projectors, have gained traction in Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. Meanwhile, LOPU’s transparent LED cinema screens are also attracting interest from international investors and at CinemaCon in April 2024, Cineappo showcased its VLED products, reporting strong interest from global cinema operators.

We’ve previously written about Unilumin, which created a giant display at Xinjiekou International Cinema in Nanjing Deji Plaza, China. Its 20.48 meter (67 feet) wide by 10.8 meter (35 feet) high screen serves as an alternative to IMAX and uses the UCine LED film projection system. Unilumin has also installed screens at the Regency Theater in Los Angeles and the San Ya cinema in Hainan province.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TrendForce projects global LED installations will reach 160 units this year. With only 0.5% market penetration for LED cinema screens so far, there is substantial room for growth, and Chinese companies are evidently eager to capitalize on the opportunity.