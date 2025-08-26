More than half of uk small business owners already use AI daily

Efficiency remains the strongest reason small firms continue adopting AI

Sole traders experience the biggest benefits from adopting artificial intelligence tools

AI is now firmly embedded in the daily lives of many small business owners across the United Kingdom, new reports have claimed.

Research from VistaPrint says more than half of small businesses are already experimenting with AI tools, while around a quarter use them every day to manage tasks ranging from marketing to customer service.

This shift signals that what began as cautious experimentation is evolving into routine reliance, and those not adopting AI might be left behind in the long run.

Efficiency is the main driver

Of the 500 surveyed businesses, efficiency is the most frequently cited benefit of AI tools, with one in three respondents noting that AI has streamlined how their companies operate.

Some point to cost reduction, while others see gains in decision-making and customer service, although these advantages are reported at lower levels.

Businesses are using AI in practical, everyday ways rather than just for high-level planning, as tasks such as drafting emails with an AI writer, assisting customers through automated responses, or gathering research insights are becoming increasingly common.

In fact, around two in five respondents said they rely on AI to compete with larger firms by harnessing data analysis that would otherwise be beyond their reach.

At the same time, some owners remain cautious. Roughly a fifth of those surveyed are not yet using AI, although they are considering doing so in the near future.

The overall tone of the findings is upbeat, with 84% reporting a positive experience so far.

Nearly a third of owners even suggested they see no long-term threat from AI, which contrasts with broader industry debates that often dwell on risks.

“As a leading supporter of small businesses, it’s important to highlight the tools and advancements that small business owners (SBOs) can use to grow,” said Sabine Levellier, VP of marketing at VistaPrint.

“More SBOs are turning to emerging technologies to scale their operations, and AI, in particular, is enabling them to work smarter and grow faster.”