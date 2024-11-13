Box AI Studio wants to get your business using AI to build efficient and effective workflows

90% of enterprise data is unstructured, but AI could help manage this

Box AI Studio and Box Apps are coming in 2025

A new Box Enterprise Advanced subscription also arrives

Top cloud storage provider Box has announced a suite of new AI features to help enterprises manage their content better as part of the company’s journey from a file-sharing platform to one that offers intelligent content management.

The new Box AI Studio and Box Apps are designed to change the way large companies interact with unstructured data, which is estimated to account for around 90% of all enterprise data.

To top it all off, the company also announced the introduction of Box Enterprise Advanced, which packages the Box Intelligent Content Management platform into a single offering for the company’s biggest customers.

Box wants to tackle unstructured data

“Innovation in LLMs has transformed our ability to more easily structure that data, freeing it from data silos and connecting it with business processes," noted Box CEO Aaron Levie.

From January 2025, Box AI Studio will enable enterprises to have more customization over how they apply AI to their content by creating tailored Box AI agents with their preferred AI model from Box’s list of providers.

With Box AI Studio, admins can create, test and deploy agents to enhance workflows, switch between different models with ease and develop custom prompts for specific tasks.

The second of two new product offerings, Box Apps, is now available in beta. Its primary function is a no-code tool for building applications for content-centric processes, like contract management and invoice processing. The company envisions the tool being used by HR, marketing, legal, accounting and sales teams, where administrative work hinders worker productivity.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Box begins to reach more enterprise customers with generative AI functionalities, it also pledged to helping them adhere to regulatory and compliance obligations with Box Archive.

Apart from handling long-term content preservation, it also promises to be a useful tool for those recovering content from ransomware attacks, which are on the rise.

The announcements culminate in the launch of the Enterprise Advanced subscription, which includes Box AI Studio, Box AI Apps, Box Forms, Box Doc Gen, Box Archive, 500GB file uploads and enhanced developer tools with a higher API allocation. The new plan will also be available in January 2025.