Bosses want more AI in the workplace, but employees are getting worried they may be replaced - or worse

In a world quickly becoming more reliant on artificial intelligence, spurred on by the immense popularity of ChatGPT and subsequent AI tools, a new Workday study has revealed a significant AI trust gap in the workplace.

Employees continue to see AI tools in a sceptical light compared with their bosses, who are more likely to value the opportunities when it comes to business transformation.

Even so, there’s still a large number of workers from all levels that still need convincing. Only six in 10 (62%) C-suite execs welcome AI, but that figure stands even lower among employees, at 52%.

AI trust gap calls for responsible implementation

The findings also expose the degree to which workers lack confidence in their employers when it comes to job security – one-fifth (23%) aren’t confident that their organization puts employee interests above its own when implementing AI, giving them the sense of being out of control.

Business leaders oppose this thought, though. Nearly three-quarters (70%) say that AI should be developed in a way that easily allows for human review and intervention. Clearly, bosses see artificial intelligence more as a human aid.

Workday CTO Jim Stratton its research, "shows that leaders and employees lack confidence in, and understanding of, their organisations’ intentions around AI deployment within the workplace.”

Stratton added: “To help close this trust gap, organisations must adopt a comprehensive approach to AI responsibility and governance, with a lens on policy advocacy to help strike the right balance between innovation and trust.”

Currently, four in five of the 4,000 employees from 15 countries surveyed by Workday say their company has not yet shared guidelines on responsible AI use.

Moving forward, it’s clear that policies need to be put in place that not only protect employees, but also cater to their wants and needs in the workplace. The research signals the importance of building ethical standards in AI, which forms part of a multifaceted approach to closing the trust gap that currently stands.