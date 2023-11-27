AWS reveals a new pocket-sized PC that is strictly for business

Your next work PC could be small enough to be carried home in your pocket following a new release from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Ahead of its AWS re:Invent 2023 event this week, the cloud computing giant has unveiled the new Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client, a pint-sized PC that's ideal for hybrid working and virtual desktop tools.

The new Thin Client is modelled after the company's existing Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming offering, but still packs a major computing punch, offering an eight-core processor with a top speed of 2.2GHz, 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage, USB and HDMI outputs and Bluetooth connections, all for just $195 per device.

AWS Thin Client

AWS says the new launch is designed with purely enterprise in mind, helping to reduce technology costs while also providing enhanced security, noting that many laptops sent out to remote or hybrid workers are simply never returned, costing businesses huge amounts to replace.

"Customers told us they needed a lower-cost device, especially in high-turnover environments, like call centers or payment processing," said Melissa Stein, director of product for End User Computing at AWS.

"We looked for options and found that the hardware we used for the Amazon Fire TV Cube provided all the resources customers needed to access their cloud-based virtual desktops. So, we built an entirely new software stack for that device, and since we didn't have to design and build new hardware, we’re passing those savings along to customers.”

The device, which reportedly only takes five minutes to set up, with user credentials and permissions preset before the item is dispatched, will only support Amazon's own services to begin with, including the AWS WorkSpaces streamed virtual desktop platform, the AWS WorkSpaces Web remote browser, and AWS AppStream published apps service.

For users after a bit more power, an optional hub that allows you to use a second monitor can be yours for $280, although there’s a $6 per month fee to manage, maintain, and monitor each device, and you also pay for the underlying virtual desktop service.

The Amazon Workspaces Thin Client is available to order now via the company's Amazon Business platform. It will initially only be available in the US, with Europe seeing a release in early 2024 before other markets follow soon after.