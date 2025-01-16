Asus Wi-Fi 7 routers now come with a very useful privacy freebie worth $60, and I can't wait to try it

AdGuard DNS is now bundled free with some Asus Wi-Fi 7 routers

DNS services block ads and protect your privacy

Like many of its competitors, AdGuard is also looking for partners in the hardware and telecom world

Asus has introduced a new feature to its Wi-Fi 7 routers which combines networking features with added privacy benefits.

The company's routers now include built-in AdGuard DNS, a service designed to block ads, maintain a user's privacy, and improve network security.

AdGuard says the feature blocks ads and trackers at the DNS level and ensures smoother browsing and faster page load times. It also filters out malicious websites, features parental control and protects devices from malware and phishing threats.

Faster internet, safer browsing, and hassle-free ad-blocking

The setup of AdGuard DNS on Asus routers does not require users to configure each device individually, as users can activate protection across all connected devices via the router’s admin panel.

Presently, all ASUS routers supporting Wi-Fi 7 are compatible with AdGuard.

"The integration of AdGuard DNS into the ASUS WiFi 7 router lineup marks a significant milestone for our service at AdGuard," noted Andrey Fedorov, Adguard's Chief Business Development Officer.

"ASUS is one of the leading networking equipment manufacturers, and we're excited that their users will now have built-in AdGuard protection against ads and threats.”

"It's now easier than ever for ASUS router owners to enjoy a faster, safer, and ad-free online experience with AdGuard. Through our joint efforts, we’ve implemented an innovative solution that not only simplifies access to AdGuard's services but also enables millions of users worldwide to experience a truly protected Internet."

"This partnership demonstrates our commitment at AdGuard to making the Internet safer and more comfortable for everyone."