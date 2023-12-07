Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro 3D printer review

The Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro marks a significant advancement in 3D printing, building upon the superb foundation of the Kobra 2 Neo by combining exceptional speed with user-friendly features. Its setup process is straightforward and accessible, even for beginners, further enhanced by an intuitive app that simplifies calibration and control.

The Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro presents itself as a compelling entry-level 3D printer, showcasing several significant upgrades over its predecessor, which we tested out in our Kobra 2 3D printer review.

The most notable enhancement is its accelerated printing speed, reaching up to a swift 500mm/s. Additionally, it boasts increased processing power, courtesy of an advanced Cortex-A7 processor, which contributes to its overall improved performance. Visually, the printer features a new tool head with a refined direct extruder and structure designed for producing smoother prints.

However, as with any 'Pro' version, these advancements do come with a higher price tag. We wanted to see whether the enhanced features of the Kobra 2 Pro are worth the extra investment Is it a sensible upgrade or is the more economical Kobra 2 the best 3D printer for enthusiasts?

Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro: Design

The Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro makes a strong impression straight out of the box. While bearing a resemblance to the standard Kobra 2 Neo in style, it quickly becomes clear that this model is a substantial upgrade. Key improvements include dual threaded screws, a more robust tool head, and a selection of USB slots on the front for file downloads or feature extensions.

As with the entire Kobra 2 range, this printer adopts an open-frame Cartesian style. This design choice not only makes it easy to use but also educational, with all its workings on display – an excellent feature for beginners eager to learn about the mechanics of 3D printing.

Assembly is user-friendly, thanks to its semi-assembled design and the clear, compact printed manual provided by Anycubic. The construction process should take about 5-10 minutes, presenting no major challenges. However, for those new to 3D printing, having an extra set of hands for the initial assembly can be helpful.

Once constructed and powered on, the printer efficiently handles calibration, and loading the filament into the system is straightforward. Within 30 minutes, you should be ready to start your first print. In this iteration, Anycubic has put considerable effort into developing its own AnycubicSlicer, which is well-tailored for beginners and easy to navigate. For those preferring alternative software, integrating this printer with applications like CURA is uncomplicated.

The design and software of the Kobra 2 Pro synergize well, but what truly elevates this model is the added functionality of controlling the printer via the Anycubic App. This feature enhances the user experience, setting the Kobra 2 Pro apart in its category.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro: Features

The 3D printer distinguishes itself with a standout feature: its impressive 10X increase in printing speed. This leap in performance is powered by a high-power processor and an optimized direct extruder, ensuring rapid and precise filament delivery, quick melting and cooling, and smooth operation, significantly reducing layer lines.

When examining its print area, the Kobra 2 Pro occupies a middle ground between the Kobra 2 Neo and the Kobra 2 Plus. While the technological leap from the Neo to the Pro is considerable, the Pro and Plus are nearly identical in terms of technology, differing mainly in size. The same applies to the larger MAX model. The Kobra 2 Pro offers a print area of 220x220x250mm, fitting comfortably within the range.

Another key feature is the advanced LeviQ 2.0 automatic levelling system, which meticulously checks 25 points across the print platform. Utilizing an inductive sensor, it intelligently compensates for any surface irregularities, aiming to deliver a perfect first layer every time. Additionally, the machine incorporates a Dual-shaft Core with SG15 Bearings to enhance accuracy, opting for a Double threaded rod instead of the Double motor Double Z-axis found in the Plus and Max models.

The Kobra 2 Pro is equipped with a filament run-out sensor, a feature that is now pretty common and really an absolute essential. This sensor plays a crucial role in ensuring continuous print. It detects the end of the filament if it runs out unexpectedly, with the result that it will automatically pause the print.

At the heart of the 3D printer's user interface is its responsive touch screen, offering a seamless and intuitive way to interact with the printer. This 4.3-inch LCD provides easy navigation through menus, allowing you to quickly access and modify print settings, monitor ongoing jobs, and control the printer with ease. The screen features an intuitive interface, which is particularly helpful for beginners.

The printer's high-power processor is another highlight, offering abundant computing power for faster processing and smoother motor movements, thus markedly improving printing speed over previous models.

While the Kobra 2 Pro does not include built-in video monitoring, it is designed to work with the forthcoming Anycubic app for remote networking and control. The inclusion of 3 USB ports on the front facilitates direct file loading and will support camera connectivity for enhanced monitoring capabilities once available.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro: Performance

Throughout our testing phase, the Kobra 2 Pro showcased its versatility and quality by successfully printing a variety of models from Anycubic, downloaded sources, and user-created designs. Initially, some minor dimensional accuracy issues were encountered, but these were swiftly rectified by adjusting the belt tensions, as clearly guided by the manual.

Post-calibration, the Kobra 2 Pro demonstrated a notable improvement in print quality, surpassing the performance of the Kobra 2 Neo. Its dimensional accuracy, with an average error margin of just 0.128mm, marks it as an ideal tool for model makers and product designers who rely on precise dimensions in their work. The printer's exceptional fine flow control, scoring perfectly, signifies its adeptness at managing intricate details and producing smooth surfaces, making it a great fit for crafting and decorative projects.

The printer's proficiency in bridging, evident in its ability to handle complex geometries and overhangs, extends its utility to architectural models and functional parts in product design. Its compatibility with various materials, achieving minimal stringing and excellent layer adhesion, broadens its appeal to an array of users, including hobbyists and crafters. However, its open design may limit its suitability in educational settings and some office environments, where enclosed printers are often preferred for safety and noise considerations.

Overall, the Kobra 2 Pro emerges as a strong, reliable, and versatile 3D printer. It excels in balancing speed, quality, and user-friendliness, making it an attractive option for hobbyists, crafters, and product designers, as well as for more intricate work in model-making and crafting.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro: Print quality

Dimensional accuracy - score of 4

Target 25 = X: 24.83mm / 0.17mm Error | Y: 24.97mm / 0.03mm Error

Target 20 = X: 19.94mm / 0.06mm Error | Y: 19.78mm / 0.22mm Error

Target 15 = X: 14.92mm / 0.08mm Error | Y: 14.76mm / 0.24mm Error

Target 10 = X: 9.82mm / 0.18mm Error | Y: 9.77mm / 0.23mm Error

Target 5 = X: 5.05mm / 0.05mm Error | Y: 4.98mm / 0.02mm Error

X Error Average = 0.108

Y Error Average = 0.148

X&Y Error Average = 0.128

Fine Flow Control - score of 5

Fine Negative Features - score of 3

Overhangs - score of 3

Bridging - score of 5

XY resonance - score of 2.5

Z-axis alignment - score of 2.5

Adding up the totals gives a final score of 25 out of 30.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro: Verdict

The Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro stands out as an exceptional 3D printer, offering impressive speed and consistent output at a competitive price point. Its robust build, complemented by features like a dual-gear extruder, high-power hotend, and App connectivity, make it highly adaptable for a variety of printing tasks. The LeviQ 2.0 auto-leveling system enhances its ease of use, making it a viable option for both novices and seasoned users.

The printer excels in producing smooth, detailed prints, especially when using high-quality PLA filament. Thanks to its automated calibration and large touchscreen, the Kobra 2 Pro is incredibly user-friendly.

In our tests, the Kobra 2 Pro demonstrated remarkable print reliability, with no failures attributed to the printer itself. Its high-speed printing capability effectively balances speed with quality, producing precise and detailed outputs. Although noise levels increase with speed, at standard speeds, the printer maintains a relatively low noise profile. Its comprehensive feature set, including power loss recovery and filament detection, suits it for diverse environments.

One potential downside is the absence of built-in video monitoring, requiring reliance on external apps for certain functionalities. However, this actually simplifies usage and offers future expansion and upgrade possibilities.

Overall, we found the Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro is an excellent choice for those in search of a fast, reliable, and versatile 3D printer. Ideal for model making, educational purposes, small business applications, or anyone venturing into high-performance 3D printing, it promises quality and efficiency without a hefty investment.