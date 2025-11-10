An ex-Intel employee apparently stole thousands of secret files when he left

Ex-employee Jinfeng Luo accused of stealing around 18,000 secret Intel files

Luo worked with Intel for around a decade before being let go

Attempts to locate Luo have been unsuccessful so far

Former Intel software engineer Jinfeng Luo has been accused of stealing around 18,000 Intel files, including data labelled “Top Secret,” upon leaving the company, per The Mercury News.

Luo joined the company in 2014 and received notice of termination in July 2024, but the company has since gone after the former worker with a lawsuit to recover its files.

The report claims Luo had tried to copy files a week before leaving, but this was successful blocked by the company’s security measures.

Intel’s top secrets have been stolen

Despite initial failure, Luo managed to transfer files to a network-attached storage device three days before departure.

Intel was said to have detected these transfers soon after, before spending a number of months calling, emailing and sending letters to the former employee, but to no avail.

The company is now seeking $250,000 in damages as well as for all the stolen files to be returned – a process it’s already familiar with after another former employee was found guilty of copying information illegally before moving to Microsoft.

As of the time of writing, Luo is still MIA and has not responded to any allegations.

TechRadar Pro asked Intel to comment on the investigation and lawsuit, but we did not receive an immediate response.

More broadly, Intel revenue is finally starting to climb as share prices continue to head in the right direction. The company saw a 3% year-over-year rise in revenue last quarter after preceding quarters of flat, flat and decline.

Investors are also starting to see some returns – shares are up 78% in three months, though today’s $38.85 valuation is still far below the near-$70 highs of 2021.

