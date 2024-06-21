Amazon wants to take the hassle out of procurement for large enterprise customers

Amazon's business arm has introduced a series of new features designed to simplify and modernize procurement for large business customers.

The updates are designed to assist multinational enterprises, universities, government agencies, educational establishments and healthcare networks that use Amazon Business, the ecommerce giant’s business-to-business procurement store.

Speaking about how companies can ensure long-term growth by nailing their procurement processes, Amazon proudly proclaimed that 66 of the UK’s FTSE 100 companies would benefit from the announcement.

Amazon Business makes it easier to handle procurement

The newly launched Amazon Business App Center provides a one-stop shop for business customers to discover, set up and connect their Business account with more than 25 third-party applications, including integrated shopping, accounting management, inventory management and business analytics.

Additionally, System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) will automatically sync user and group data in order to make account maintenance less of a chore for administrators.

The Budget Management tool has been upgraded to allow for the setting and reviewing of time-bound budgets, including real-time tracking and usage reports.

The final of the four updates set to be available in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US will be an enhanced Guided Buying experience, which allows administrators to manage employee spending as well as block and approve certain purchases.

The updates come in response to more than two-thirds (70%) of UK procurement leaders acknowledging that there’s a need to optimize their procurement functions.

Shelley Salomon, worldwide VP of Amazon Business, commented: “We don't just react to the biggest challenges our customers have shared with us; we get ahead of them with new technologies so our customers can use their resources to navigate the unexpected and continue expanding their business.”

Amazon Business is now available in 10 countries, including the above in addition to India, Japan and Mexico.