Amazon is spending billions on expanding its data centers in Georgia
AWS commits to $11bn investment in Georgia
- Amazon Web Services announces $11 billion investment plan in Georgia
- The funding will support AI data centers in Butts and Douglas counties
- At least 550 high-skilled roles will be created as a result, says Amazon
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced an estimated $11 billion in funding to expand its cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Georgia.
The company’s plans come in response to ever-increasing demand for compute power following a surge in artificial intelligence technologies, many of which are hosted on its servers.
Amazon says although its GPUs are capable of running AI and ML models, they can also be tweaked to efficiently run more traditional workloads, so their uses won’t just be limited to intense work.
AWS invests $11 billion in Georgia
As part of the investment, Amazon hopes to support at least 550 new high-skilled jobs in the region. The company as a whole, including its ecommerce business and other divisions, already employs 34,000 full and part-time workers in the state.
Details of AWS’s upcoming investments in Georgia have not been revealed, but the company did confirm Butts and Douglas counties will benefit from the cash injection, towards the center and north of the state.
Of the $1.2 trillion Amazon has invested across the US since 2010, Georgia has received $18.5 billion in funding, or 1.54%.
“We are excited to deepen our partnership with the state of Georgia and contribute to the continued advancement of its thriving technology landscape," noted AWS VP of Economic Development Roger Wehner.
Douglas County Commission Chairwoman Dr Romona Jackson Jones added: “We are pleased to welcome AWS to bring the most secure, resilient, and advanced cloud computing technology to the county, and with it hundreds of high-paying, high-tech jobs that will benefit our community and our citizens for the long term.”
