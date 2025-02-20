Amazon is ending support for its business calls and meetings service

AWS is no longer accepting new users for its Chime service

The business communications service launched in 2017

Existing subscribers have one year to find an alternative

Amazon has revealed it is shuttering its in-house business communication services Chime.

In a blog post, AWS Technical Senior Product Manager Beth Styles confirmed the company will be ending support for Chime within one year.

Amazon’s in-house business communication services stopped accepting new users on February 19, 2025 – the day of the announcement, however, existing users have a full year, until February 20, 2026, before they will no longer be able to host meetings or use Business Calling features.

Amazon to discontinue Chime

Previously described as a “flexible communications service with pay-as-you-go pricing,” Chime had desktop, web and mobile clients and worked on major operating systems, including Linux.

A relatively new piece of software, when Chime launched in 2017 it cost from $2.50 per user per month.

“Features that will no longer be supported include scheduling and hosting meetings, adding and managing users, and other capabilities available using the Amazon Chime console," Styles explained.

To be considered an existing user, account holders will need to have created a Team or Enterprise account before February 19, 2025. Users are being advised to delete their data and set up accounts elsewhere, but Amazon’s Support team are on hand for anybody struggling with data deletion.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon has a dedicated guide for transitioning to other providers. Styles said: “We know that you may need support to transition to other collaboration solutions.”

Recommended systems include another in-house solution, AWS Wickr, as well as third-party software like Zoom, Webex and Slack.

AWS VP of Enterprise Applications Gene Farrell said the software was designed to give workers something that was easy to use and affordable to run, however around three years later when workers were sent home at the height of the pandemic, it was the likes of Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet that got the world’s attention – struggling with intense competition could be partly to blame for Chime’s demise.