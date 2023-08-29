Amazon CEO slams remote workers, tells them to leave the company

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has slated remote workers at the company for their reluctance to return to the office.

According to a recording of an internal meeting obtained by Business Insider, Jassy reportedly indicated that those unwilling to comply with the company’s office mandate should consider searching for work elsewhere.

Amazon was one of the first companies to implement a widespread return-to-office mandate after pandemic restrictions eased, but workers have been all but happy with the ruler’s decisions.

Amazon CEO hates remote working?

According to Business Insider, Jassy said: “It’s past the time to disagree and commit… and if you can’t disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it’s probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week.”

Jassy continued to stress that “it’s not right for all of our team-mates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so.”

In the meeting, Jassy is also said to have disclosed that he spoke with 60 to 80 other CEOs, the majority of whom agreed that office-based structures should be brought back.

The company has been tracking US-based employees who fail to show themselves frequently enough in the office since at least mid-August, together with other technology firms like Apple.

Earlier this summer, almost 2,000 workers pledged to walk out in protest over the company’s office working rules along with other concerns including progress towards its climate policies. Amazon later told us that only around 300 workers followed through.

TechRadar Pro has asked Amazon to comment on its ongoing WFH struggles, but we did not immediately receive a response.

