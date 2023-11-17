Amazon accused of funding anti-Microsoft cloud groups

Amazon has reportedly been covertly funding the fight against Microsoft in the ongoing cloud wars, according to new claims.

A Bloomberg report states that Amazon’s efforts, including financial incentives to third-party bodies, have been an effort to reduce the number of government contracts that Microsoft Azure would gain.

Bodies like the Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE), the Coalition for Fair Software Licensing (CFSL), and the Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI), are said to have received funding from Amazon to back their anti-Microsoft arguments.

Amazon’s war against Microsoft just got serious

Microsoft has been criticized this year for making it technically challenging and expensive for customers to leave, switch providers, or take on multicloud contracts. Redmond is only barely at the back end of an EU-wide antitrust case.

Bloomberg, which bases its evidence on a review of tax records and business documents, claims that “Amazon Web Services plays a direct role in shaping their efforts in ways that would boost the cloud giant.”

According to Q3 2023 data from Synergy Research Group, Amazon currently accounts for around one-third (32-34%) of the cloud market, with Microsoft only taking a 24% share. Google, which is the third largest provider, has a smaller 11% share.

The news comes around one month after Amazon prepared to sign a multibillion-dollar deal to give its workers access to Microsoft 365 products.

More broadly, both companies have been referred to the Competition and Markets Authority by Ofcom over their disproportionate market shares. Ofcom argues that both companies have imposed technical challenges to hinder customers’ efforts to switch providers.

TechRadar Pro has asked Amazon, Microsoft, CISPE, CFSL, and ADI for their own thoughts and comments on the recent revelation – updates will be posted here in due course.

