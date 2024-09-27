Almost all Amazon staff unhappy with return-to-office order, many want to leave

The recent declaration by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy that all employees must return to full-time in-person working does not appear to have been receivied warmly, as a poll of over 2,500 company staff members revealed 91% were unhappy with the decision, and a staggering 73% are considering moving jobs because of it.

The poll, carried out by Blind, an online forum of verified tech workers, also found over two-thirds (68%) of Amazon employees said they knew someone who has already quit their position because of the policy.

Other unconfirmed reports on Blind's website claimed potential candidates for roles at Amazon have ‘dropped out of the pipeline’ in light of the decision.

A risky move

“RTO blanket policy is crazy, particularly for those of us who were hired remote and FAR from an office. I have kids and family here so unwilling to relocate,” one staffer commented.

“Even if I didn't, there's too great a risk I’d be laid off in 6 months anyway so why risk a move?”

As it stands, most Amazon employees currently enjoy hybrid working, with three office days per week. The Return-to-office (RTO) order is a blanket instruction, with exceptions only for ‘extenuating circumstances’, such as child illness.

Corporate workers at the company staged a walk-out in 2023 after the decision was made to enforce an in-person three day per week rule, with over 20,000 workers signing a petition urging the organization to reconsider.

Many believe that Amazon is just the first, and that other firms will soon follow suit. Already, more than half of us are back to in-office work at least four times per week, surveys suggest, but this may have more to do with the cost-of-living crisis than a desire to be in-office.

Remote work is not just popular, it boosts productivity, studies show. Workers report being 60% less likely to quit, and 67% more likely to put in more effort if they can work from home - the good will goes a long way.

Via The Register