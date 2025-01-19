AI energy efficiency monitoring ranks low among enterprise users, survey by inference CPU specialists finds
High awareness of AI energy demands contrasts with limited actionable solutions
- Swimlane survey finds many businesses aren't keeping on top of AI energy needs
- Nearly three quarters are aware of the dramatic energy demands needed to train AI models
- Just 13% actively monitor AI energy consumption, which may indicate most used off-premise facilities
As the transition from simple algorithms to advanced models significantly increases energy demands, the adoption of agentic AI, known for its advanced decision-making capabilities, is intensifying concerns over energy consumption, new research has claimed.
A survey by SambaNova Systems, sampling over 2000 business leaders from the United States and Europe, found 70% of business leaders are aware of the substantial energy requirements for training models for AI tools, but only 13% monitor the power consumption of their AI systems.
At the same time, 37.2% of enterprises are facing growing stakeholder pressure to improve energy efficiency, and 42% expect these demands to intensify.
Challenges with AI energy demands
Rising energy costs have become a significant challenge, with 20.3% of businesses identifying them as a pressing issue.
Thankfully, 77.4% of businesses are actively exploring ways to reduce power usage by optimizing their models, adopting energy-efficient hardware, and investing in renewable energy solutions.
However, these efforts are not keeping pace with the rapid expansion of AI systems, leaving many enterprises vulnerable to rising costs and sustainability pressures.
“The findings reveal a stark reality: businesses are rushing to adopt AI, but aren’t prepared to manage its energy impact,” said Rodrigo Liang, SambaNova Systems' CEO.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“Without a proactive approach to more efficient AI hardware and energy consumption, particularly in the face of increasing demand from AI workflows, we risk undermining the very progress AI promises to deliver," he added.
"By 2027, my expectation is that more than 90% of leaders will be concerned about the power demands of AI. As businesses integrate AI, addressing energy efficiency and infrastructure readiness will be essential for long-term success.”
You might also like
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.