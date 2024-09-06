AI could boost UK job market by 610,000

According to new research from ServiceNow, the UK job market could be set to undergo a major transformation with the creation of 610,000 new roles by 2028 thanks to advancements in AI.

The research, based on the analysis of data from various work markets via machine learning, explores the effects of artificial intelligence across different sectors.

ServiceNow reveals the technology’s impact on the technology, media and telecomms sectors, which will collectively account for an estimated 320,000 roles by 2029.

AI to have major effect on UK jobs market

Moreover, education (190,000) and healthcare (90,000) could be set for added roles.

Alarmingly, the study depicts artificial intelligence’s negative effects on the job market too, which many workers seemingly facing a threat from the technology. The retail sector could see the loss of 240,000 jobs by 2028, with manufacturing (90,000) and financial services (50,000) also losing out considerably.

Daniel Stirrett, Group VP & GM UK & Ireland, said: “Like other technologies before it, on one hand AI will disrupt the workforce, and on the other, create a net-positive gain in employment.”

Besides the creation of new jobs, ServiceNow’s report highlights the productivity benefits that existing workers could unlock. In the tech sector, the company estimates that the average system administrator could gain up to 12.6 hours weekly.

These emerging technologies will need implementation and maintenance, which is why a further 400,000 roles are expected to be created. Those looking to upskill in anticipation of new role creation should consider getting into computer and information system management, development, and data engineering.

On the whole, ServiceNow believes that the global workforce will mostly grow, except for ageing populations such as Germany and Japan. By tackling the perception that AI could be taking human jobs, the report reveals emerging markets and a shift in workforces, rather than eliminating workers entirely.