AI at Microsoft Ignite 2024: 5 sessions and keynotes to look forward to

Microsoft Ignite 2024 is almost certainly going to be dominated by AI. The annual event showcasing Microsoft’s cloud computing business has a vast selection of AI-related sessions and talks scheduled.

Given how AI – largely under the Copilot brand – is increasingly present in Microsoft’s software, this should come as no surprise.

With so many demonstrations, keynotes, and other sessions scheduled on that single topic, we’ve found the ones that anyone with an interest in AI should attend. None of these events clash, either, so if you’re available at the event, or have a digital pass, you should be able to go to them all.

The importance of AI at Ignite 2024

215 sessions – which could be keynotes, breakouts, labs, anything – are scheduled to take place during Ignite 2024. It is the biggest single topic of interest, ahead of talks on apps, data, infrastructure, and software.

In fact, AI is such a big deal at Ignite 2024 that it is likely that the event will drive some changes in the way we use AI moving forward. And while AI isn’t the only topic at Ignite 2024, it is the only one that seems to permeate into every session.

Put simply, artificial intelligence, large language models, and Microsoft’s implementation of them (whether under the Copilot brand or otherwise) are going to be the main takeaways from Ignite 2024

Microsoft Ignite Keynote

This is pretty much the one you do not want to miss. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, along with key Microsoft personnel Charlie Bell (EVP, Security), Scott Guthrie (EVP, Cloud + AI), and Rajesh Jha (EVP Experiences + Devices) will effectively launch Ignite 2024 with this keynote.

A foundational level talk (which means it should be accessible for viewers and attendees of all technical levels), the main topic is likely to be AI, although the expected nature of the keynote suggests a few other subjects will be embraced.

The session is scheduled in a 2 hour, 30 minute slot on Tuesday, November 19. You can learn more and register for the Microsoft Ignite Keynote.

Azure AI platform unlocking the AI revolution

Microsoft’s Asha Sharma is chairing this session, a 45-minute look at how the Azure AI platform is powering the AI revolution.

This is a smaller talk, a breakout session that focuses purely on AI. As such, it’s expected to be a focused environment designed to deliver a better appreciation of Azure AI’s role in delivering AI to apps and other solutions.

Microsoft’s AI Platform is an integral part of the company’s AI delivery, providing infrastructure to support products like Azure Machine Learning, as well as APIs.

You can use the Ignite 2024 website to add the session to your schedule (it takes place on Tuesday, November 19) and register for Azure AI platform unlocking the AI revolution.

Trustworthy AI: Future trends and best practices

The primary speaker at this session is Sarah Bird, the Chief Product Officer of Responsible AI. Joining her are various partners - Sumit Bhattacharyya from TELUS Health, Anna Maria Brunnhofer-Pedemonte of Impact AI, and Markus Mooslechner of Terra Mater Studios. Herain Oberoi, the General Manager for Microsoft’s Security for AI and Data Security, Data Governance, Data Compliance, and Data Privacy products, is also speaking.

AI must be safe, private, and trustworthy, so this session looks at how AI apps and services with these values can be developed, along with best practices for managing AI security, safeguarding sensitive data, and more.

The 45 minute Trustworthy AI: Future trends and best practices session is on Wednesday, November 20 and can be accessed online, but its best to sign up early.

Dell and Microsoft AI solutions from device to datacenter and cloud

Presented by Microsoft’s VP Device Partner Sales Mark Linton, this session has a strong AI element, focusing on the Dell AI Factory and how the two companies work towards AI-ready products and services.

Attending the session should provide better awareness of how Dell hardware and Microsoft Azure prioritize efficiency and security in their hybrid cloud strategies. You’ll also become more familiar with the Dell Latitude range of Copilot+ PCs and laptops, which add AI features to Windows.

Ideal for all levels of technical knowledge, you can sign up for the session on the Microsoft Ignite website. Dell and Microsoft AI solutions from device to datacenter and cloud is a 45-minute long session, taking place on Tuesday, November 19.

Implementing AI Responsibly and Securely

Microsoft’s Annie Pearl will be joined by speakers including Unilever Global AI Strategy Lead Sam Dover, Adriano Koshiyama is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Holistic AI, and Global Director of Cybersecurity for Microsoft for Startups Kevin Magee to discuss real world examples of implementing AI in enterprise-level organizations.

Aspects such as ethics and security will be addressed, along with methods to employ strong security practices and various practical tips.

Scheduled on Tuesday, November 19, Implementing AI Responsibly and Securely is a 45-minute session. Visit the Microsoft Ignite website to learn more and add the session to your schedule.

How to view keynotes and sessions at Ignite 2024

If you’re heading to Ignite 2024, you probably know that you can view the event’s session catalog find out when and where each session takes place. However, if you’re not able to attend in person and you’re relying on digital access, note that not all sessions are available.

Due to technical constraints and probably a small degree of exclusivity to keep the event relevant, the majority of sessions are only available in person. Meanwhile, digital access is also limited to sessions on November 19 to 21, while the full, physical event runs from November 18 through to the 22.

If you spot a session that can be viewed online, you can sign up as a digital attendee for Ignite 2024.

Sessions at Ignite are often archived, so if you do miss the event, there is a good chance that you will be able to view it later on the Microsoft Ignite website.

Oh, and don’t worry about the recommendations. All of these sessions will either be available online, recorded, or both.