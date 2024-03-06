AI anxiety: the dangerous misalignment between leaders and employees

PSA for leaders: Stop treating AI like a technical deployment.

Forgive the brusqueness; I know you’re busy, so I won’t sugarcoat this.

To be fair, AI is indeed the latest and most significant technological advancement. However, integrating it into your organisation should never be treated like a technical deployment. You’re not rolling out a new login protocol. You’re not upgrading email servers. You’re fundamentally transforming the way people interact with technology and information. You’re fundamentally shifting how people do their jobs.

The key word in those two sentences: people.

The success of AI adoption lies not just in algorithms and automation, but in fostering a collaborative relationship with your workforce. Failure to do so is a fast-track to missed opportunities and unintended consequences

Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer at Ivanti.

Employees are feeling anxious about AI

In the fast-paced race to integrate generative AI into corporate frameworks, organizations are caught between the promise of enhanced productivity and the rising AI-fueled anxiety among employees. Recent research sheds light on a glaring gap. To a noteworthy extent, companies are eagerly embracing the potential of AI (Productivity! Operational efficiency! AI never takes a sick day!). Leaders commonly assume these benefits would be universally embraced by their knowledge workers. The reality is far more nuanced, with research indicating that a significant portion of the workforce remains skeptical about AI’s benefits — and profoundly concerned about its downsides. This feeling may be particularly acute for IT workers, who have experienced a tough few years navigating labor shortages and pandemic-related workplace model shifts.

Is my job secure? Am I being replaced? How will AI change my role? How will AI affect my company’s expectations of me?

Recent research illuminates the scope of the problem:

- Morgan Stanley estimates that up to 300 million full-time jobs are exposed to automation/AI.

- 36% of IT workers express concerns about generative AI tools replacing their jobs in the next five years, marking a 17-point increase compared to office workers.

- 56% of IT workers believe the AI revolution will benefit employers more than employees. Just 7% say that it will help employees.

- Company leaders cite automating mundane tasks (62%) and higher employee productivity (60%) as the top potential benefits of AI.

- However, merely 1 in 10 office workers believe AI will deliver "high improvement" in productivity.

What’s at stake for unaddressed AI anxiety

The human element of these anxieties should be top of mind; these concerns are valid, and your employees’ mental and emotional well-being is paramount. McKinsey's recent research predicts minimal job loss due to AI, but the true impact remains uncertain. According to industry estimates, even if AI doesn't replace many knowledge workers, it might exert downward pressure on wages.

What’s more, the potential fallout of failing to address AI anxiety among your employees goes beyond well-being. It has profound business implications. Why? Knowledge workers are crucial players in the implementation and operation of AI-based technologies. They’re truly a linchpin; when linchpins aren’t secure, the infrastructure becomes unsteady.

Knowledge workers’ reservations should be taken seriously and serve as a warning for employers. Companies can only propel the AI revolution forward by ensuring their workforce is not just on board but actively engaged. It doesn’t matter how much you want AI to succeed. It doesn’t matter how good it looks on paper. If your team — the people who will be deploying, training and working with AI — isn’t on board, is on board, your investment will fall flat. You’ll be alienating your workforce and wasting resources. That’s a great way to fall far behind the competition.

How to successfully address AI anxiety for better outcomes

This gap is bridgeable. These anxieties are addressable. The first step is to be honest about the problem. To navigate this situation successfully, organizations must acknowledge employee concerns. They must also recognize the dual role of employees as implementers and beneficiaries of AI. They must understand that AI adoption isn’t a gift; it’s a task. It’s not a technology deployment; it’s a strategic shift.

Communication is key

Does AI have the potential to be a gift for employees? Of course. But more than preaching the benefits of AI is required; companies need to foster a clear understanding of their AI strategy. Leaders must be aligned and transparent, with thorough communication about how AI impacts the employee experience, productivity, and career progression.

Empower active participation

Ensure that AI isn’t something that will happen to employees; it must happen with them. In particular, IT workers, who play a pivotal role in AI operationalisation, should actively contribute to shaping AI agendas. This is especially true in areas affecting IT operations and security preparedness.

Empowering workers with meaningful participation not only fosters alignment, it also enhances compliance. In an arena as new and nebulous as AI, data privacy and integrity are non-negotiable. So is awareness of human bias in AI.

Emphasize upskilling and tech-enabled growth

For employees who will be working heavily with AI, especially IT talent, offer continuous learning to help them upskill and feel more comfortable with the strategic shift. For those whose roles may be minimized or made redundant by AI, consider offering reskilling opportunities for transition to less affected roles.

Training can help many employees move the needle from anxiety to embracing AI. Not all AI-inspired job changes require extensive upskilling. In fact, AI can help democratise roles and tasks that previously demanded specialised knowledge. Help your employees understand how they can leverage AI to complement and enhance their current skill sets, interests, and experience.

Start now

Organizations should adopt a proactive stance to mitigate AI anxiety and ensure a smooth transition, addressing employee concerns up front rather than waiting until concerns are expressed. If you wait for candor from your employees, it may be too late. Your first sign that something’s wrong might be adverse business outcomes, not direct employee feedback. Consider this article your cue to start.

Still feeling stuck? Start crafting a unifying vision for AI that incorporates employees’ perspectives and interests. An example: "We understand there’s uncertainty around AI. AI may change how you do your job, but we want to support and involve you along the way." That should be an authentic statement. The success of AI implementation hinges on recognizing employees as vital partners in this technological evolution.

