A storm is coming: how HPC protects us against weather-related disasters

To most people, words like algebra, algorithms, and computational mathematics may bring back memories of educational struggles. But behind these abstract concepts lies a powerful, life-saving tool: High-Performance Computing (HPC). HPC leverages advanced mathematics and enormous processing power to handle calculations that were once unimaginable, making it indispensable across a range of disciplines, including meteorology.

Without HPC, our ability to predict natural disasters would be vastly diminished. From issuing hurricane warnings that enable mass evacuations to forecasting floods before they reach populated areas, HPC allows meteorologists to transform data into actionable insights that save lives. In a world without HPC, many more lives would be lost to extreme weather.

Owen Thomas Social Links Navigation Co-Founder & Senior Partner at Red Oak Consulting.

Mathematics that saves lives

Natural disasters impact nearly every corner of the globe. In 2023, earthquakes in Turkey and Syria led to the highest death toll of any natural disaster that year. Economically, Hurricane Katrina remains one of the world’s most costly disasters, second only to the earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in 2011 These catastrophic events underscore the importance of accurate and timely forecasting, a feat made possible by the power of HPC.

During my tenure at Red Oak Consulting and my time working within the Met Office, I have seen firsthand the transformative power of High-Performance Computing (HPC) in forecasting and predicting impending weather catastrophes with remarkable accuracy, which is only going to be more vital to society as we progress through the modern world.

Natural disasters on the rise

Climate change is transforming the world’s landscape, fueling extreme weather events that threaten to reshape entire regions. Rising global temperatures drive severe droughts, increase the intensity of storms, and intensify tropical cyclones. The oceans, warmed by climate change, provide ideal conditions for storms to form and strengthen, while rising sea levels and water-saturated air supercharge these events.

With rising sea levels blurring the boundaries between land and ocean, coastal areas that were once considered safe are now at risk of flooding. Climate change redraws the map of risk, leaving previously untouched regions vulnerable to natural disasters. As the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) notes, climate change is a key driver behind the increased frequency and severity of hurricanes, which last longer and reach higher intensities than ever before.

The devastating floods in Spain, which tragically claimed 200 lives, highlight the increasing risks climate change poses to weather patterns and water systems. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change extreme weather events, including floods and droughts, have intensified due to human-induced warming. Rising global temperatures accelerate and destabilize the hydrological cycle, resulting in extreme variations in water availability.

The phenomenon known as DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) played a major role, as residual summer heat from the Mediterranean clashed with polar air, creating convective clouds and torrential rains. Warmer sea surfaces and a moisture-laden atmosphere, both driven by climate change, amplify such events, making deadly flash floods more frequent and severe.

Why is HPC crucial to meteorology?

For decades, weather forecasting has relied on complex mathematical equations and vast amounts of data. However, until recently, the computing power needed to process these elements quickly and accurately was limited. HPC has now become a crucial tool, allowing meteorologists to model and forecast extreme weather events with unprecedented precision and speed, giving communities precious time to prepare for what lies ahead.

HPC processes vast datasets from satellites, ocean buoys, radar, aircraft, and ground stations, integrating them to create models that simulate various weather scenarios. These advanced models can predict hurricanes, cyclones, heatwaves, and flash floods by running billions of calculations that reveal how atmospheric conditions may develop. HPC enables these models to be run at an incredibly high resolution, pinpointing likely developments across specific regions and timeframes.

For example, in the case of an approaching hurricane, HPC can forecast its expected path, intensity, wind speeds, and rainfall distribution, allowing meteorologists to issue accurate, targeted warnings well in advance of impact. Without HPC, such precise predictions would be impossible, and communities would be left with much less time to prepare for incoming disasters.

HPC also enables real-time data assimilation, which means it can integrate the latest data into ongoing forecasts, updating predictions minute by minute as conditions change. This capability is particularly vital for rapidly shifting events, like thunderstorms and cyclones, which can be unpredictable and fast-moving. HPC’s speed and scale make it possible to refine forecasts down to highly specific locations, helping authorities make informed decisions on evacuations, shelter locations, and resource deployment.

Future-proofing with climate modelling

While weather forecasting predicts short-term conditions, climate modelling aims to simulate long-term changes, giving us insight into how rising temperatures, greenhouse gases, and other factors will shape our planet’s climate over decades or centuries. HPC is essential for this purpose, allowing scientists to simulate the complex, interconnected systems driving Earth’s climate and to explore possible future scenarios.

At its core, climate modelling is about understanding the intricate dynamics between atmospheric circulation, ocean currents, and land-sea interactions. Models consider variables like greenhouse gas concentrations, solar radiation, cloud formation, and human activities, integrating them to project future climate conditions. Because Earth’s climate system has countless interdependent factors, climate models require immense computational power. HPC enables scientists to run these models and simulate climate interactions with unprecedented detail and accuracy.

HPC-powered climate models provide insights crucial for planning and policymaking. For instance, by running simulations based on different emissions levels, scientists can predict potential outcomes for global temperatures, sea levels, and weather patterns. This data helps inform government policies on climate resilience, infrastructure planning, and disaster preparedness, empowering decision-makers to build defenses against the impacts of climate change.

Furthermore, HPC enables ‘ensemble modelling’, where multiple simulations run in parallel with slight variations to account for uncertainties. This approach yields more reliable, probabilistic forecasts, offering a range of potential outcomes. Ensemble modelling is essential in climate science, as it provides a fuller picture of possible scenarios and equips policymakers with the information needed to make informed, adaptive decisions.

HPC and global aviation

A less visible yet equally vital area where HPC powers forecasting is in global aviation. The skies may seem vast and unpredictable, but behind every transatlantic flight and intercontinental journey lies a finely tuned network of meteorological support. Just two centers worldwide provide real-time aviation forecasts: the World Area Forecast Centers (WAFCs), operated by the UK Met Office and NOAA in the United States.

Tasked with delivering critical weather forecasts for safe flight planning, the WAFCs rely on HPC to generate up-to-the-minute insights that help pilots navigate potential hazards. The Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) oversees these centers, which keep watch on everything from turbulence to icing conditions across global airspace. With HPC enabling rapid data processing, WAFCs can predict hazardous conditions well before a flight reaches them, allowing pilots to adjust routes and ensure passenger safety.

Imagine a transatlantic flight with hundreds of passengers on board, cruising at high altitude over the Atlantic. Without HPC, forecasters would struggle to track storm systems, turbulence, and potential icing hazards in real time. Thanks to HPC, WAFCs monitor vast stretches of atmosphere, predict weather events, and ensure that flight paths are optimized for safety and efficiency. This essential capability keeps global aviation moving smoothly and mitigates the risks posed by unforeseen weather conditions.

Preparing with precision

As the risk of natural disasters grows, high-performance computing stands as a frontline defense, transforming raw data into life-saving forecasts. HPC models simulate hurricanes, wildfires, and floods in astonishing detail, giving communities and emergency responders precise, real-time updates that guide preparations and minimize harm.

Beyond immediate crises, HPC powers long-term climate models that reveal how rising temperatures and sea levels will shape future risks. Cities use this information to strengthen defenses, plan resilient infrastructure, and adapt to an era of extreme weather. Enhanced by AI, HPC pushes the boundaries of early detection, identifying patterns that signal emerging threats and offering vital insights that help us act with precision.

So, the next time you check a weather forecast, remember the sophisticated systems working behind the scenes-powered by HPC, predicting natural disasters, and preparing us for whatever lies ahead.

We've compiled a list of the best cloud computing services .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro