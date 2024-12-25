This new digital marketing tool can generate an entire marketing campaign with just a few prompts
Complex tasks made easy with AI
- Promeo offers AI creativity with local processing for privacy and speed
- AI marketing design software leverages Intel Core Ultra Processors
- Promoting digital marketing made easier with advanced AI-driven creativity
A new release from Promeo - a generative AI tool for marketing and design, looks to allow users to create high-quality promotional materials, visuals and marketing content with minimal effort.
Promeo leverages the advanced capabilities of Intel Core Ultra Processors, integrating NPU and GPU technologies and local AI processing.
By processing AI tasks locally, the platform eliminates the limitations often associated with cloud-based solutions, such as offline functionality and data-leakage risks.
A new era of local AI processing
Promeo comes with multiple features such as AI Magic Designer and AI Cowriter, which enable the creation of editable designs and text using simple prompts.
Microsoft Ignite offered attendees the opportunity to experience Promeo’s capabilities firsthand. At the demo showcase, users interacted with the software on new Copilot+ PCs equipped with Intel processors.
"CyberLink is thrilled to have Promeo showcased during Microsoft Ignite. Promeo’s on-device generative AI features demonstrate our commitment to developing and providing Gen-AI solutions that improve productivity and provide for data privacy protection," said Vincent Lin, President of CyberLink's Digital Media Business.
You may also like
- Here is our list of the best AI website builders on the web
- Epicor Prism is bringing the power of AI to ERP
- Microsoft will let you create your own AI agents to tackle the toughest work tasks
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com