This new digital marketing tool can generate an entire marketing campaign with just a few prompts

Promoting digital marketing made easier with advanced AI-driven creativity

A new release from Promeo - a generative AI tool for marketing and design, looks to allow users to create high-quality promotional materials, visuals and marketing content with minimal effort.

Promeo leverages the advanced capabilities of Intel Core Ultra Processors, integrating NPU and GPU technologies and local AI processing.

By processing AI tasks locally, the platform eliminates the limitations often associated with cloud-based solutions, such as offline functionality and data-leakage risks.

A new era of local AI processing

Promeo comes with multiple features such as AI Magic Designer and AI Cowriter, which enable the creation of editable designs and text using simple prompts.

Microsoft Ignite offered attendees the opportunity to experience Promeo’s capabilities firsthand. At the demo showcase, users interacted with the software on new Copilot+ PCs equipped with Intel processors.

"CyberLink is thrilled to have Promeo showcased during Microsoft Ignite. Promeo’s on-device generative AI features demonstrate our commitment to developing and providing Gen-AI solutions that improve productivity and provide for data privacy protection," said Vincent Lin, President of CyberLink's Digital Media Business.

