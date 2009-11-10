Mesh Edge15 TT review

A great laptop for people who value performance over aesthetics

Mesh Computers is one of the few British manufacturers in the laptop market and the Edge15 TT is its latest offering.

A nice all-round option, the Edge15 TT most impressed us with its staggering 3D performance, and those after multimedia functionality should certainly take a look.

The ATi Mobility Radeon HD 4650 graphics card, when combined with 512MB of dedicated video memory, makes this a powerful choice when it comes to 3D games.

Playing very resource-intensive games won't prove too much of an issue, and photo and video editing won't be a problem either.

The Intel 2.1GHz Core 2 Duo processor quite powerful and makes everyday use more than sprightly. Office and multimedia applications run smoothly – even concurrently – thanks to the 4096MB of DDR3 memory.

We really were surprised and impressed by the levels of performance, especially graphically, that this laptop offers.

The 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel resolution screen provides decent detail and is suitably bright, while colour reproduction also impresses. A shiny Super-TFT screen coating is in place, but reflections aren't too distracting.

The employment of high-end components hasn't had a detrimental effect on this machine's battery life, which, at 215 minutes is perfectly respectable. At 2.7kg, this is a lightweight option, enhancing the Edge15 TT's overall portability.

The 320GB hard drive will easily hold a whole family's data, and the optical drive will let you read and write DVDs and CDs.

Tough chassis

The chassis is built from a tough matt black plastic and it offers good protection for the machine's components.

A number of hotkeys provide quick access to various functions, including Wi-Fi, and there's a button enabling you to power USB devices even when the laptop is off – as long as the machine is running from mains power. There's also a fingerprint scanner, ensuring your data's security.

The keyboard is decent enough and the typing action is good. The board is poorly mounted on the chassis, however, and as a result, it rattles a lot during use.

802.11n Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet provide the fastest networking capabilities currently possible. There's also four USB ports for peripherals and VGA and HDMI ports for connecting to external monitors.

We are very impressed by the Mesh Edge15 TT. It boasts incredible 3D performance and a host of useful features all at a very competitive price. This is undoubtedly the gamer's choice.

