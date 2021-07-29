CoverMe encrypted messaging review

CoverMe excels when it comes to security and privacy, but many of its features are available elsewhere, at a fraction of the price.

CoverMe is a private communications app that offers a robust and secure messaging platform. In a time where privacy is at the forefront of the digital conversation, you will likely see the value in what CoverMe has to offer.

However, it's far from mainstream. Instead, the app is for those who need strict privacy and security without compromise. But is it for you? We'll help you decide in this in-depth CoverMe private text messaging review.

Plans and pricing

CoverMe is free to download on iOS, macOS, and Android devices. However, to gain access to all of its features, you'll need to pay for a monthly, quarterly, or annual subscription. This is where the app becomes a little complicated, and slightly frustrating. CoverMe doesn’t offer a subscription that covers all that the company has to offer. Instead, users have to pay for many features separately, which makes using the service somewhat confusing and expensive.

To send texts and make calls to non-CoverMe users, you’ll have to purchase a unique cell number inside the app. You have the option of paying $9.99 per month or $20.99 per quarter. The monthly plan gives you 300 SMS credits or 150 voice credits. Meanwhile, the quarterly plan gives you 1000 SMS credits or 500 voice credits.

Calls within the United States cost one credit per minute. It costs one credit per SMS and four credits per MMS, so if you're a heavy user, you'll soon burn through your monthly and quarterly credits. However, you can top up your credits at any time. CoverMe offers 80 credits for $1.99.

CoverMe states it offers mini ($7.99/month), medium ($28.99/6 months), and large ($29.99/6 months) call and text plans, which users can purchase inside the app. However, after extensive use of the app, we couldn't find the option to purchase these plans. We visited the official CoverMe website, which didn’t offer any information either.

Aside from text messaging and calls, CoverMe offers basic cloud storage. For an annual payment of $26.99, users gain access to the CoverMe vault. Here, you can back up photos, documents, videos, notes, audio, and passwords.

For each category, CoverMe offers 16GB of storage space. That's plenty for things like documents and passwords. However, if you want to back up a large number of photos and videos, the inability to expand your storage space may mean you'll have to look for another cloud storage service.

Features

CoverMe does offer some attractive features, which we detail below.

Unique virtual number

Using a virtual number means users can make calls and send texts without showing their personal number (none of the calls will be reflected on your bill either).

You can program the app to send disappearing messages, which means texts will delete themselves automatically once the receiver has read them. (CoverMe states there's a 10-second delay between the receiver reading the message and it disappearing.)

While using the app, you can shake your device to turn your screen into a photo gallery to prevent someone seeing your communications.

Other core features include call screening, which allows you to block unwanted calls, and Magical Notifications, which hides the details of a message when you receive a text. The latter is a common feature, and in our opinion doesn’t justify premium prices.

Interface and in use

CoverMe offers a clean and easy-to-use app, and signing up is straightforward. All you need to do is enter a valid email address and create a unique password. If you want to start making calls and sending texts, you will need to purchase your virtual number, but this only takes a minute or two.

Sending a text is easy and works like with any other messaging app. And we do like the option to customize the appearance—you can change backgrounds, with the option to select images from the app or from your camera roll, and choose between a small, medium, or large font size.

Although making a call is simple, call quality is passable at best. Conversations sounded muffled and distant for both the CoverMe user and the person receiving the call.

Support

For technical and functionality-related questions, CoverMe covers most bases in its FAQ section. However, there's no reference to pricing, either here or anywhere else on the website, which is frustrating.

There's no telephone support or live chat either. If you have a question or technical issue, you will have to email the company and wait for a response. We sent a general inquiry and received a response within 13 hours. This lack of immediate support will be a concern for business users who rely on the app for in-house communication.

Security

To access the app, users must enter their password each time. There’s also the option to use both touch ID and Face ID.

CoverMe protects third-party access to messages through end-to-end encryption. Calls are made through a VoIP system, which divides the call signal into "packets," making it difficult for unwanted eavesdroppers to intercept the call. CoverMe describes its encryption quality as "military-grade AES standard cryptography," telling users they can enjoy discreet and protected communication when making calls and sending texts inside the app.

The competition

CoverMe is a security-focused calls and text messaging app most people will not have come across. Instead, more publicized options like Signal and Telegram are the go-to platforms for encrypted messages and calls—and they're completely free throughout all their features.

However, they don't offer a virtual number, which is where CoverMe stands on its own. Nor do they have an option to store personal data in the cloud, another feature that makes CoverMe an attractive option.

Final verdict

CoverMe offers a pleasant user experience and users can have peace of mind their communication remains secure and private. However the service is expensive and many of the pay-to-use features are available through other apps completely free of charge.

If this review took place five to 10 years ago, CoverMe would be leading the pack. But as other app developers have caught up with the importance of privacy and security, CoverMe is left as the expensive alternative that offers little more than its free-to-use competitors.