NSW government putting your licence on your phone

The humble wallet is in danger of heading to the big pocket in the sky. Systems like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are in the process of making physical money obsolete, and now NSW licences are set to go digital, too.

Making good on its 2015 election promise to introduce digital licences, the NSW government is scheduled to deliver the first downloadable batch mid 2016.

According to the SMH, NSW Minister of Finance and Services, Dominic Perrottet will announce the move on Wednesday during his keynote speech at the GovInnovate forum in Canberra.

Queue-free since 2016

The initiative will enable NSW citizens to apply, display, update and renew their licenses directly from their smartphone – no more queueing up for hours at government agencies.

The first licences to get this digital treatment will be for recreational fishing, responsible service of alcohol, and responsible conduct of gambling.

The digital licences will have security safeguards in place to protect them from online threats, although exactly what those safeguards will be has not yet been revealed. And physical licences will still be available for anyone prone to online paranoia.