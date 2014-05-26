Our beta homepage trial is coming to an end!

We're turning our ideas for a new TechRadar into reality

We've been trying out a new look and feel for TechRadar's homepage, and that trial is about to come to an end

When we rolled out a redesigned TechRadar to a small percentage we were keen to get your views and we are delighted that you told us exactly what you thought.

So for those of you that have been getting a little view of an alternative front page you will soon see it go back to the old design.

All of the feedback has been invaluable to us as we build for a new TechRadar and we'll be working hard to incorporate your suggestions into our next design.

In the meantime, watch this space...