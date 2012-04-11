The International Academy of Digital Arts and Science (IADAS) - the organisation responsible for presenting the world-renowned Webby Awards and Internet Week Europe - is today calling for entries for the second Lovie awards - named in honour of Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer.

2012 will mark the second year of the awards, winners last year, included game-changing app Tweetdeck (Breakout of the Year), Who Killed Deon and SoundCloud.

Categories are divided into four key areas: Websites, Mobile Apps, Online Film & Video and Interactive Advertising and Media. Woven into these are permutations which cover all bases, from gaming to creative work to technical excellence.

Does your business qualify for a Lovie award?

There will be 11 new categories added to the mix this year, ranging from more technically minded awards like Best Home/Welcome Page to creative accolades like Best Copywriting and the Experimental and Innovation awards for mobile platforms. Social Media will play a larger part in this year's awards, with categories added including Social Media Campaign, Social Games and Social Media for Good Campaign.

While there are no cash prizes, winners do get a very attractive Gold, Silver or Bronze award and a huge amount of publicity for their site or mobile app.Plus the chance to get their name infront of an influential panel of judges.

The judging panel will include Musician and Artist Imogen Heap, Google Creative Director Tom Uglow, Co-Founder of Deezer Jonathan Benassaya, Co-founder of TechHub Mike Butcher, Co-Founder of The Next Web Patrick De Laive, Executive Creative Director of Crispin Porter and Bogusky Europe Gustav Martner, Design director and founder of OpenIDEO and IDEO Tom Hulme, Founder and CEO of SoundCloud Alexander Ljung, WIRED Editor at Large Ben Hammersley, Founder and CEO of Moo Richard Moross, and BBC exec. producer Will Saunders.

Entry deadlines for The Lovie Awards



Friday, May 25, 2012: Early Entry Deadline – (reduced entry fee 100 Euros rising to 175 Euros)

Friday, July 20, 2012: Final Entry Deadline

Tuesday, October 16, 2012: Winners Announced

Entries can be submitted online through The Lovie Award platform: http://www.lovieawards.eu/