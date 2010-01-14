Body Part Maker in Government's future jobs prediction

A Government study has picked out the kind of jobs that are likely to be commonplace by 2030, but the stuff of sci-fi right now, including spaceship pilot and avatar manager.
Commissioned by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills - and carried out by FastFuture - the wacky list contains some absolute gems that it believes will be common jobs in 20 years' time.
The list actually sounds a lot more like a 6th Form English project than a beard-stroking look at the future, but, in fairness, who would have thought Google Search Engineer or Social Networking Consultant/Snake Oil Salesman would be titles 20 years ago?
We tried to pick out our favourites from the list of jobs, but frankly we found most of them too funny to exclude so here's a slice of them.
In no particular order:
Quarantine Enforcer
Weather Modification Police
Climate Change Reversal Specialist
Old Age Wellness Manager/Consultant
Vertical Farmer
Nano-Medic
Genomics Developer/Architect/Baby Designer
Body Part Maker
Pharmer of Genetically Engineered Crops and Livestock
Insect-Based Food Developers
Population Status Manager
Monorail Designer
End-of-Life Planner
Mind Reading Specialist
Ghost Experience Assistant
The list goes on, it's well worth a read and you can find it (in PDF format) here.
Via BBC