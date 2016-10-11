Western Digital revisits SSDs with speedy Blue and Green drives

Western Digital has been the king of hard drives for the longest time and its recent acquisition of SanDisk signaled the company ambitions further establish itself in the SSD world. And so months after the merger, the company is introducing its first WD Blue and WD Green SSDs.

As with its hard drive lines, Blue drives are meant for everyday computing and some light gaming, meanwhile, Green drives are designed for low energy consumption.

Western Digital claims its Blue SSDs support sequential reads up to 545 megabytes per second (MBps) and writes up to 525MBps – keeping in step with the ever popular Samsung 850 EVO.

Available in 2.5-inch and M.2 form factors, WD Blue SSDs will come in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities with prices ranging from $79 (about £60, AU$105) to $299 (about £240, AU$400).

Green drives are quoted to have sequential read and write times of up to 540MBps and 405MBps, respectively. Additionally, storage capacities are limited to 120GB and 240GB units in 2.5-inch and M.2 form factors as well.

Unfortunately, pricing and availability Green SSD has yet to be announced.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for Western Digital’s SSD ambitions. We’re sure to see the company’s speedy Black drives and server-grade Red drives soon enough.