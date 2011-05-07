10 years of Sky+ - the boxes

With the arrival of Sky+ back in 2001, the satellite broadcaster managed to bring the PVR to the British consciousness in a way that others had not managed to do.
The technology (and a hefty marketing campaign) got people talking, and no doubt attracted many to the service, and a Sky+ box under the television became a familiar site.
Let's take a look back at a decade of Sky+ boxes...
2001/2 Pace box
2003 Pace box
2004 Kath Kidson design - the first 'designer' Sky+ Box
2005 - Football team-branded boxes
2005 - LuLu Guiness designer box
2009 Amstrad box
2009 HD box
2011 Sky+HD 1TB box