Update Google Chrome now to fix these two serious security bugs

Google has once again pushed out an update for its Chrome web browser that patches a couple of zero-day vulnerabilities that have publicly available exploits.

The two zero-days, tracked as CVE-2021-37975, and CVE-2021-37976 are in fact part of a total of four security issues addressed in Chrome 94.0.4606.71, three of which were discovered by external security researchers.

“Google is aware the exploits for CVE-2021-37975 and CVE-2021-37976 exist in the wild,” note the Chrome developer team.

The search giant added that Chrome 94.0.4606.71 has begun rolling out to users tuned into the browser’s Stable Desktop channel.

Not naught

Reporting on the release, BleepingComputer notes that the two fixes in this release bring the total number of zero-days fixed in Chrome this year alone, up to thirteen.

In the announcement, Google shared that CVE-2021-37975 is a high-severity use after free bug in Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine, and that CVE-2021-37976 causes an information leak in core and is treated as a medium severity bug.

While Google has acknowledged the availability of exploits for these two vulnerabilities, it hasn’t shared any details on the exact exploitation mechanism.

However, BleepingComputer opines that use after free vulnerabilities are usually used to escape the browser’s security sandbox, and even perform remote code execution attacks.

In any case, all Chrome users are advised to install the updated release as and when it becomes available.

