You can download Microsoft's Office for Android tablet apps today

Microsoft's Office for Android tablets suite has emerged out of beta after three months in the labs and can be downloaded to your mid-sized tablet of choice for free.

So long as you have a Microsoft account and a tablet with a display that's between 7 and 10.1-inch in size, you can download and use the free (basic) versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint to your heart's content.

Owners of larger devices will have to cough up for an Office 365 subscription. You will also require it on smaller tablets if you want to take full advantage of all the productivity offering's features.

Like their iOS counterparts, Microsoft's Office for Android tablet apps allow you to create and edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations by swiping and prodding your tablet's display.

The apps are available to download now from the Google Play Store. Microsoft has been giving away free 1-year licenses for Office 365 Personal on entry level tablets like the Linx 7.

Office for Android Beta hit about 250,000 downloads while its iOS counterpart clocked more than 80 million to date.