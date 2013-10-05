Windows Phone Facebook users can now ditch people they don't like

Windows Phone users have awoken to a new Facebook update, which allows them to clean house of all of those annoying sort-of-friends, from the comfort of their smartphone.

The Facebook 5.1 update adds the ability to unfriend contacts from the application as well as 'unlike' content they have previously liked directly from the app.

Users can also benefit from inline @tagging of friends within posts.

Another useful addition is multiple photo uploads directly from the app, as well as the ability to attach photos to messages, a feature that has been available to iOS and Android users for some time.

Performance boost

The app also promises navigation and performance improvements.

Facebook 5.1 for Windows Phone, which now offers support for 19 languages, is available to download from the Windows Store now.

Via Engadget