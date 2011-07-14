Apple App Store gets UK price hike

Apple has increased the prices of iOS apps and games in its UK App Store, despite US pricing staying the same.

App Store pricing is set by a tier system, so when developers submit an app to the store, they pick a tier for which prices are set across each territory.

So the lowest-priced tier, let's call it Tier A, used to be 59p in the UK and 99c in the US; now Tier A has become 69p in the UK whereas it remains at 99c in the US - no doubt Apple is loath to break that psychological $1 barrier.

Having a giraffe

But here in the UK, we're stuck with a 17 per cent increase on the cheapest apps, presumably in line with changing markets and other business-led shenanigans.

£3.99 apps saw the biggest leap in pricing, up by 25 per cent – that's one whole pound – to £4.99. Meanwhile apps priced £2.99 haven't changed at all.

Some countries, however, have seen prices go down thanks to the reshuffle; lucky old them, eh?

Our colleagues over at Tap! Magazine have put together a handy chart of the app prices, UK old and new as well as the US baseline; worth a look if you're as annoyed as we are at the stealth price hikes.

Via Tap!