Best Nintendo Switch accessories: make the most of your hybrid console
Switch accessories
Nintendo's super portable Nintendo Switch works right out of the box, but if you're looking for some accessories to go with it, you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for a top Switch controller, an eye-catching carry case, or something a little different, we've got you covered.
Due to the Switch's success, it's created a brand new market for accessories designed specially for its new brand of on-the-go gaming. That means both Nintendo and a whole host of third-party companies that specialize in accessories have been busy creating and launching extra bits of kit that will work with your console.
Many of these Switch accessories are nice to have and they can also help to enhance your gaming experience in a big way. But it's not just about making your gaming experience better. Screen protectors and carry cases will help you keep your console well-protected when you're out-and-about, while portable chargers can keep your Nintendo device going for longer. What we're saying is: there's a Nintendo Switch accessory out there for every need and budget.
It's also worth noting you may be able to grab big discounts on these Switch accessories during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals page.
Read on for our pick of the best Switch accessories that are currently available. We explain what they're used for, who needs them, and how they can be useful. And be sure to keep checking back, we'll update this list when new accessories you need to know about are launched.
Switch accessories: Pro controller
If you're not particularly taken with the bundled Joy-Con controllers and want something a little more traditional, consider picking up the Nintendo Switch Pro controller as your next Nintendo Switch accessory.
Though the Joy-Con controllers do have a grip which unties them to form a single device, they don't come with traditional D-pads, and they don't look quite as ergonomically sound as these Pro controller upgrades do.
With their motion controls, HD rumble and Amiibo support, these are a solid alternative to the original Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers that come in the box with a Switch. Xenoblade Chronicles, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Splatoon 2-themed options are also available if you're able to spend a little more.
Switch accessories: Joy-Con controllers
The Nintendo Switch Pro controllers are great for single players, but you might want to pick up some extra Joy-Cons controllers to get gaming with a few friends... which brings us to our next Nintendo Switch accessory.
Unless you want to make the purchase of Joy-Con controllers a prerequisite for entry to your home, you're going to be found short if the opportunity arises for a multiplayer gaming sessions the next time a few friends pop round.
Switch Joy-Con color selections are growing all the time too. Alongside the neon red and blue and grey versions which were available at launch, it's now possible to pick up a matching neon yellow pair and a Splatoon 2-inspired neon pink and green set too.
Joy-Con controllers can be purchased separately or in a pair, as your needs and budget allow. It's worth noting that you save a little on each individual controller by paying for a pair outright, however.
Switch accessories: Nyko Power Shell Case for Nintendo Switch
Letting your fragile Nintendo Switch jostle around in a bag during your commute into work or school isn't recommended, even though the Switch is relatively sturdy.
Cue the Power Shell Case from Nyko as our next Nintendo Switch accessory, which will give your hybrid console a bit more protection while traveling from A to B.
Not only does the Power Shell protect your coveted handheld, it charges it too (via a built-in 5000mAh battery pack) – doubling the Switch's battery life. All that, plus room to store up to 12 games and four SD cards, makes this a great option for the dedicated Nintendo Switch gamer.
Nintendo also offer a variety of similar travel cases with special editions including Zelda, Splatoon and Mario Kart.
- It's available right now on Amazon for a little under $30
Switch accessories: Joy-Con grip kit
If you'd rather not buy a Pro controller for your Nintendo Switch but you would like your additional Joy-Con controllers to be slightly more comfortable when they’re being used separately, then a grip kit Switch accessory is always an option.
This kit containing two controller grips and two thumb grips will make your slim Joy-Con controllers slightly bulkier, and more akin to a traditional controller shape, which should reduce any discomfort that would arise in a longer play session.
Switch accessories: game cartridge case
If you're a fan of physical media over downloads, this is the Nintendo Switch accessory for you: a game card case for taking your Switch on the go. Even if you're just storing games at home, it's a better way of keeping your cartridges in order than piling up each of the individual game boxes. Nintendo offers its own cases in black or clear.
This compact one from HORI holds 24 Switch game cards and two microSD cards, which should keep you going for a good long while.
Switch accessories: LAN adapter
True LAN parties are actually possible on the Nintendo Switch, but only if you pick up an Ethernet adapter as your next Switch accessory – the console doesn't actually have a standard Ethernet port itself.
You can connect up to 10 docked Nintendo Switch consoles for an intense gaming tournament with your friends, and not have to worry about dodgy wireless connections.
Switch accessories: charging grip
As you might have noticed, the Joy-Con grip that comes boxed with your Nintendo Switch won't charge your Joy-Con controllers... but considering the Joy-Con controllers have around 20 hours of battery life in them, it shouldn't prove to be too much of a problem.
However, we all have those times post-play where we just throw our Switch controller on the sofa and walk away. If you just know you're likely to play with the grip frequently and forget to reattach the controllers to your docked console, this could be your next Nintendo Switch accessory.
Switch accessories: starter kit
Considering you buy protective accessories for your phone, and for your tablet, and for your laptop, we'd say it's also worth buying them for your Nintendo Switch to keep it secure and safe when it's undocked and on the move.
You can get this nifty Mario case officially licensed by Nintendo which includes a screen protector, earbuds, character-branded Joy-Con Armor Guards, thumb caps, cleaning cloth, and applicator for $20/£30.
If, however, you're less concerned about themed branding, there's also a starter kit from Orzly available which will set you back $13/£13.
We'd definitely recommend picking up this kit as your next Nintendo Switch accessory for the screen protector alone – bearing in mind we've seen reports of players scratching the tablet screen when docking the console for home play, they're worth investing in.
Switch accessories: microSD card
A simple Switch accessory, but an important one, especially if you think you're going to be purchasing your games digitally rather than using game cards.
The Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal memory, and considering games like The Legend of Zelda will take up to around 13GB of that in one go, the ability to expand the console's memory is pretty much essential.
The Switch supports microSD and SDHC cards as well as SDXC cards of up to 2TB, even though the latter will seriously cost you – see the best options out there on our Nintendo Switch SD cards guide.
Switch accessories: HORI playstand
Think you'll probably play the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode a lot? Then you'll want to look into purchasing the HORI playstand as a Switch accessory.
Although the Switch has a flip-out leg on its rear that will support it, it doesn't really leave any clearance for plugging a charging cable into the USB-C port on the console's base.
On the other hand, the HORI playstand is built to allow this, lifting the console off the surface you're playing on, as well as offering adjustable angles for more comfortable gaming. Legend of Zelda and Mario editions are also available from Nintendo.
Switch accessories: portable charger
Here's a Nintendo Switch accessory for those planning to use their console on the go a lot: a nice sturdy sturdy external battery pack is just the job for getting more gaming time in while you're away from home.
The Switch's portable battery life isn’t unreasonable, but it isn't stellar either, and since you can’t guarantee you're always going to be near a plug socket to top up its charge, a back up power source is handy (just make sure you always have a USB-C cable about your person to connect it too).
These are our picks of the best portable battery packs to help you choose.
Switch accessories: screen protector
Given that it is mostly screen, we'd recommend buying some kind of protector for your Nintendo Switch console at your earliest opportunity.
Users have reported scratching their console when lifting it from the dock, but as anyone with a phone or tablet will know, you don't need a dock for accidents to happen – so this is definitely a worthy Switch accessory to add to your shopping list.
Switch accessories: portable dock
The Nintendo Switch itself may be a portable console, but its bulky dock isn't – and that's not ideal if you want to take the entire set up on the go to play on a TV that isn't your own.
Enter a third-party Switch accessory for that problem: Nyko has introduced a much smaller dock for the Nintendo Switch, one that's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.
Being so tiny, it doesn't have the comforting stability of Nintendo's official dock, and nor does it include any USB ports, but it's a great on-the-go solution. With a recommended retail price of $50 (about £38) it's an affordable one, too.
The dock has been released and can be purchased on Nyko's official website.
Do be warned before buying and using third-party docks for the Nintendo Switch, though – there have been reports that they're bricking player consoles and Nintendo is not open to repairing devices that have been damaged by unlicensed peripherals. Read the reviews carefully before buying.
Switch accessories: Joy-Con battery extension
While the Switch's Joy-Con controllers don't have dismal battery life, we do sometimes forget to charge them. If you're forever finding your battery is running low mid-game you might be interested in Nintendo's official Joy-Con battery packs during your Switch accessory shopping.
This battery pack will essentially slide onto the back of your Joy-Con controllers and power them using AA batteries. They do add slightly more bulk to the devices, but this might actually suit those who feel the Joy-Cons are on the small side.
Switch accessories: Joy-Con wheel pair
If you take your Nintendo Switch Mario Karting seriously, you might be interested in a Joy-Con steering wheel adaptor. This wireless wheel Switch accessory uses the motion sensors in the Joy-Con to allow you to feel like you're driving a real cart.
There's a learning curve to using these accessories, and they're on the small side, but they do add a new dimension to racing games. It's especially convenient that they come in a pair so you don't have to send your friends off to buy their own. Mario and Luigi editions are also available.
Switch accessories: Nintendo Labo
Part software, part hardware, Nintendo Labo is one of the coolest accessories that you have to get for your Nintendo Switch console. If building cardboard peripherals which work with real games and can be reprogrammed in whatever way you like sounds like a neat idea, then you definitely want to take a look at this.
Nintendo Labo is great for any kids and adults that have an interest in building, creating and tinkering around with tech, and Nintendo has been regularly releasing fresh updates to it as well.
Switch accessories: HyperX Cloud Alpha
This isn't the best gaming headset in the world, but it's one of the most intriguing when it comes to cheap gaming headsets. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is great for those who aren't hugely picky when it comes to their Nintendo Switch headset and simply want something affordable that does what it says on the tin.
Though it lacks both surround sound and style, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is the best headset in its price bracket. Its 2.1 stereo sound is top-notch, with its dual-chamber drivers producing less distortion and better low-end sounds.
Switch accessories: HORI Nintendo Switch Pikachu Alumi Case (Gold)
There's no getting around how adorable this Nintendo Switch carry case is - it's probably our favorite on the market.
Officially licensed by Nintendo, this Pikachu-themed accessory comes in the form of a gold, metal case featuring everyone's favorite Pokémon.
The metal sheen and gold coloring is enough to sell this in our minds. You might not get the shock absorption of some of the other cases in this list, and you won't fit much in aside from the console itself and five game cartridges, but judging by looks alone Hori's case warrants a place. The lightning bolt design on the inner lining is pretty neat too.