Next-generation web hosting is about to change the way websites are built

Hosting services are fundamental to the contemporary digital experience. From big businesses to local entrepreneurs, web hosting provides the behind-the-scenes technology that keeps websites online.

With more of our day-to-day life moving online, the web hosting services market is expected to keep growing. Coupled with increased demand spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the web hosting market is predicted to reach $321.5 billion by 2025, up from $102 billion in 2020, according to Global Industry Analysts (opens in new tab).

At the moment, the web hosting industry has many specific solutions designed for particular cases, but with an estimated 75% of the world’s population now online (roughly six billion users) the need for more agile, secure, and nuanced hosting solutions is more prevalent than ever.

The dynamics of the everyday

As this market continues to drive forward, the demands needed from web hosting services gain in complexity. No longer just a service for the archetypal business model, the Covid-19 pandemic saw a rise in the variety of individuals and groups that need web hosting to survive daily.

Currently, users of the service feel the periodic pinch of web hosting inaccuracies, which include underwhelming customer support, uneven pricing, and, increasingly – hosting services that aren’t streamlined for contemporary demands.

A good example is WordPress hosting, but there are many other hosting types, such as servers intended for gaming and dedicated hosting services for large websites. It’s a rigid system that has been built around online projects that are often more fluid in practice than website owners anticipate in the planning phase.

Sizing up available assets and assessing needs is essential while planning anything. That’s as true of web hosting as it is of anything else, but what sets hosting apart is the obvious need for flexibility.

Stepping into the future

While the hosting industry already has solutions to most situations, it lacks the ability to provide one single service capable of taking in all those features at a reasonable price. It’s a problem that has long felt like an unnecessary headache in a forward-thinking sector and one that next-generation hosting is finally ready to solve.

Next-generation hosting is about providing a single affordable hosting service to replace the traditional tier-based architecture of web hosting plans, opening every possibility to anyone who wants to take it.

Open doors for all

Hostinger, a web hosting provider operating worldwide, is currently developing this new technology.

The most important aspect is that the new technology allows web hosting providers to offer affordable pricing. The internet is built around the concept of accessibility – next-generation hosting will finally open every possibility to anyone who wants to take it.

Simply put, next-generation web hosting promises a single unified solution. One that will remove the burden of decision paralysis for businesses and provide the best of all worlds — total accessibility, infinite scalability, absolute simplicity, and of course, a lower price point.

Optimizing the essentials

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s this: the amount of time we spend online is only going up. As website and business owners see traffic continuously amplified, there's never been a more critical time to ensure that web hosting is as reliable, efficient, and safe as possible.

Businesses face multiple challenges when it comes to hosting. Ensuring all data is safe and sound, and that needs are always met during peaks are just the basics. However, worrying about security while keeping customer support online 24/7 and continuously optimizing page-load speeds are just a few of the numerous issues online projects face all day, every day.

Attainable innovation

While it’s true that every online project has different hosting needs to run smoothly, the essentials remain the same. As user needs grow in scale and complexity, the baseline will only get higher and higher.

The moment you stop innovating is the moment you start to decline. The hosting industry is not static, and we need to make sure what we do and provide is relevant to the clients.

High availability (HA) architecture is somewhat analogous to parallel circuitry in that it employs multiple components at the same time in order to guarantee constant service even in the unlikely event that something does go wrong.

Maximizing uptime, matching the potential for the rapid scalability of online projects while providing solutions that are ever more resilient to hardware failure, and minimizing maintenance time are the foundations of the web hosting industry. HA architecture for hosting solutions will bring those essentials into the next generation.

Working with smart technology through next-generation hosting will help many users, especially those with online businesses.

Simple, streamlined web hosting

Seamless next-generation hosting is an exciting prospect and one that just seems to make sense.

A single streamlined solution is the logical progression for both users and the web hosting industry at large. And as with all great innovations, simplicity is the key.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s been a rise in customers using web hosting who might not have felt comfortable using online services to promote their business or brand before.

The freedom that web hosting provides for people developing new ideas means it’s crucial the services they use enable them to do so with ease. With a diverse new array of customers using web hosting, keeping costs low ensures broad access for all.

Accessibility for all

There's a tendency in all tech industries to lean on overly sophisticated hardware or software licenses, all of which inflate the final price.

In large part, that’s due to the fact that developing a completely new solution like next-generation hosting requires a lot of time and resources. It is more than likely that this is what has held so many companies back from building the technology.

Every major hosting provider has woken up to the idea that they need to do this in some form or another. Yet, sometimes you do not need to invent everything yourself – some companies opt to buy solutions from third parties and rely on them.

It’s an exciting development for web hosting and the priority commitment to affordability appears to have been met. Current projections show that despite the research and development costs, the price should stay around the same level as current WordPress hosting options, providing more benefits to users without asking them to foot the bill.