£99.99 unlimited music for life

Major labels EMI and Warner Music and indie label Beggars Group have teamed up to launch a DRM-free MP3 service offering unlimited downloads for £99.99

In addition to going up against services such as MySpace Music, Nokia's Comes With Music and Apple's iTunes music store ('the elephant in the corner of the room' as many in the industry refer to it) the Datz Music Lounge is clearly an attempt to claw back some revenue from users currently getting their music fix from illegal download sites.

DRM-free bounty

Pay your £99.99 and you will get a USB key (available from supermarkets later this week) which will give you a full year's legal access to around 2.5m tracks from the three labels which you can download to your PC and then play back on any mobile phone, iPod or other MP3 player.

Be warned though. Don't download more than you can "reasonably listen to in a lifetime", or your Datz membership will be suspended.

Matthew Crosswaite, senior vice-president of sales and commercial development for EMI UK & Ireland, said Datz is a "valuable and insightful tool for understanding how consumers explore and react to EMI's deep and rich back catalogue".