Microsoft wants to let you know what data of yours it has

While Facebook and other tech giants are dealing with data privacy issues, Microsoft is working on a new project code named “Bali” designed to give users greater control over the data collected about them online.

The project, which is currently in the private testing stage, is being developed by Microsoft Research.

The webpage for the Bali project is currently inaccessible but ZDNet learned that it allows those with a code to sign in and those without a code to request one.

The project's “About” page offers more details about its functionality, saying:

"New personal data bank which puts users in control of all data collected about them.... The bank will enable users to store all data (raw and inferred) generated by them. It will allow the user to visualize, manage, control, share and monetize the data."

Inverse privacy

Project Bali is based on the concept of inverse privacy where an item of personal information is inversely private if a third party has access to it but the creator or user of it does not. Some examples of organisations that create inversely private data include healthcare providers, the police and employers.

Users could benefit from owning this data themselves instead of having it locked away by a third party.

According to the Bali Project's website, the project is in the initial stage as the developers focus on aiding users in collecting their personal data from various websites and giving them the ability to view this data.

Last fall, Microsoft, Adobe and SAP signed the Open Data Initiative and at the time Microsoft Officials highlighted users' control of their own data as a key component of the initiative.

Via ZDNet