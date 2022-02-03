Mobile Industry Extra: February 2022

Refresh

Orange has appointed Schneider Electric’s current executive vice president of Europe operations as its next chief executive. She replaces Stephane Richard who resigned last year after a French court found him guilty of fraud in 2021.

(Image credit: GSMA)

GSMA appoints Telefonica CEO as new chair

Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete is the new chair of mobile industry body the GSMA. The Telefonica chief executive replaces former Orange CEO Stephane Richard who was forced to vacate the post after receiving a suspended jail term after being convicted of fraud last year.