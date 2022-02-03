Live
Mobile Industry Extra: February 2022
News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry
By Steve McCaskill published
Christel Heydemann replaces Richard at Orange
Orange has appointed Schneider Electric’s current executive vice president of Europe operations as its next chief executive. She replaces Stephane Richard who resigned last year after a French court found him guilty of fraud in 2021.
GSMA appoints Telefonica CEO as new chair
Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete is the new chair of mobile industry body the GSMA. The Telefonica chief executive replaces former Orange CEO Stephane Richard who was forced to vacate the post after receiving a suspended jail term after being convicted of fraud last year.
