JBL Boombox speaker tunes into '80s portable style with all mod-cons

If you've ever wanted to channel your inner 'John Cusack in Say Anything', but haven't fancied dusting off your dad's cassette tape collection, well, you're in luck.

JBL wants to provide you with the tunes through its new Boombox speaker, tapping into the style of the oversized portable speakers of the 1980s, but with all the trappings of a modern wireless system

So, for starters then, that means Bluetooth streaming from two simultaneously paired devices, a whopping 20,000mAh battery good for 24 hours, and full waterproofing.

Feature-full

It also comes with two USB ports – one to charge the speaker itself and another to power an external device that's been hooked up to that giant battery – and the option to chain up other JBL speakers through the company's Connect+ feature.

However, you'd better beef up those guns before taking it onto the road – that giant battery means it's weighing in at 5.25kg.

There's no set release date yet, but JBL have promised to have it in UK shops for £399 this fall. That's roughly $515 or AU$650, though we're still waiting on news of global availability.