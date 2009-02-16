Unofficial Half Life film becomes internet hit

A short film made guerrilla style with 'no money, no time, no crew, no script' and based on the Half Life games has become a massive internet smash – garnering over 1 million views on YouTube.

The film, which is made by David and Ian Purchase was originally envisioned as a project 'to test out numerous post production techniques, as well as a spec commercial'.

Called Escape from City 17, the film uses in-game footage from the Half Life 2 games, which is blended almost seamlessly into live action footage.

Commercials

The Purchase brothers are commercial directors represented by Canadian production company Sons and Daughters, and their experience certainly shows.

"Filmed guerilla [sic] style with no money, no time, no crew, no script, the first two episodes were made from beginning to end on a budget of $500," the brothers explain in a note on the video.

Although the video has not been officially sanctioned by Valve – the makers of the Half Life series – the brothers have met the software house.